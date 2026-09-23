Lee Min-jung, wife of Lee Byung-hun, gained 18 kilograms after giving birth: "Eating less X at dinner is best for losing weight"

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Min-jung revealed her post-pregnancy weight-loss tips, saying she gained 18 kilograms after giving birth to her first child.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Natural Birth? Cesarean Section? Giving Birth in Your 40s? Lee Min-jung's Candid Pregnancy and Childbirth Q&A" was uploaded to the Lee Min-jung MJ YouTube channel.

Lee Min-jung took questions about pregnancy and childbirth. Responding to a fan who was concerned about postpartum weight loss, she said, "If that weight stays on for about six months after you gain it, it becomes your body weight. When you're full-term, gaining about 14–15 kilograms is inevitable." She continued, "I gained 18 kilograms when I was pregnant with my first child, but even after giving birth, the weight wouldn't come off. The amount of fluid in the body increases."

Lee Min-jung said she worked hard to lose weight by taking foot baths and sitz baths, getting massages, drinking tea for swelling, and breastfeeding. In particular, she candidly said, "I didn't eat much in the evening. I ate less X at dinner. I think doing this is the best way. I'm not sure whether this was a realistic answer for you," drawing attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.