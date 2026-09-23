RESCENE's Woni Once Dreamed of Marrying Kim Min-guk... Father Kim Sung-joo Says, "My Son Has Become a Rascal"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] When RESCENE's Woni said, "I used to watch 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' while thinking about marrying (Kim) Min-guk," Kim Sung-joo, Kim Min-guk's father, quipped, "Min-guk has become a rascal," drawing laughter. Kim Min-guk, who learned about it only later, added, "The greatest enemy is always within."

On the 22nd, Kim Min-guk posted a screenshot of Kim Sung-joo saying that he had "become a rascal" and accompanied it with a lengthy message on his social media.

Earlier, Woni and MINAMI appeared on MBC's content series "Ilta Instructor RESCENE," related to the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, and met MBC commentator Kim Sung-joo.

Woni confessed, "I used to watch MBC's 'Dad! Where Are We Going?' while thinking about marrying Min-guk," turning the set into a sea of laughter. After hearing this, Kim Sung-joo revealed, "Min-guk has become a rascal. He hardly ever comes home," prompting another round of laughter.

After learning that Woni had dreamed of marrying him, Kim Min-guk responded wittily on social media.

He wrote, "People's dreams do not disappear so easily. That is what dreams are," and added, "I would like to offer my sincere apologies in advance to the countless women who wanted me." He continued, "Unfortunately, I like people who are brave enough to do this. Thank you, Ms. Woni. Someday, I will become as brave as you. Please watch me," playfully responding to Woni.

He also addressed Kim Sung-joo's remark that he had "become a rascal." Kim Min-guk wrote, "If there is a problem, it is this side that is the problem. After 23 years of being a son, just as my life is finally about to bloom, he calls me a rascal," adding, "Remember. The greatest enemy is always within." He continued, "Do not trust anyone. In my foolishness, thanks to my father, I have become the nation's rascal. It is deplorable," continuing his lighthearted protest against his father.

In response to a comment that read, "A father who immediately makes his son out to be a rascal because he is afraid RESCENE fans will beat him up," Kim Min-guk wrote, "Fine, let them hit me. Dad, are you doing this because you think you will never get another opportunity like this in my life? It will not come again even if you die and come back to life," adding, "Can you make a rational judgment right now when Ms. Woni, who calls me 'Min-guk,' is sitting in front of me? Do you think I can possibly be thinking about the consequences?" His candid remarks drew laughter.

Kim Min-guk then wrote, "I will stop here. I am beginning to fear that if I go any further, I might really be unable to leave the house even to go to the convenience store. Of course, everything up to this point was a joke." Addressing Woni, he added, "I have always thought of you as someone who supports me from afar and makes people feel truly good, but you have given me such an excessive amount of happiness that I am almost embarrassed," and offered his support, saying, "Unfortunately, from now on, I will live on your side, not as your husband."

Kim Min-guk, the son of Kim Sung-joo, became known to the public after appearing on the former MBC variety show "Dad! Where Are We Going?" In 2023, he made headlines when he entered New York University (NYU)'s Tisch School of the Arts, where he majored in film.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.