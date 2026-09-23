IU Listens to Her Own Recording and Gains Perspective After 18 Years: "I'm Actually Good at Singing?"

[Sportschosun, Jung An-ji] Singer and actress IU laughed as she praised her own singing while recording a new song.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel 'IU Official' released footage of IU recording her new song 'Unknown Planet.'

In the video, IU stood in front of the microphone after familiarizing herself with the revised melody. She then focused on the recording to delicately bring out the emotions embedded in the song.

The recording session was not easy for IU, either. Because the song contained many emotional details she wanted to bring out, she listened back to her vocals after singing them herself and exchanged feedback with the production team to improve the song.

Before recording the second verse, she once again checked the rhythm and pitch and took time to adjust to the song. Since she was using a new recording studio and a new microphone, she also carefully monitored how her voice was being captured.

While listening to her recording, IU suddenly laughed and said, "Nice. For the first time while working on this album, I thought, 'I'm actually good at singing?'"

She added, "It may also be because of the recording studio. Isn't this my first time using this microphone for this recording? It opens up the sound. So it definitely helps me find that resonance." IU then laughed at the recording environment's clear pros and cons, saying, "The heat loosens my throat, but it also opens my ears."

Meanwhile, IU released her new digital single 'Unknown Planet' on the 10th. The album features two title tracks, 'Unknown Planet' and 'Dear My Crazy Soulmate,' both of which IU wrote the lyrics for herself. The single is her first new release in a year since 'Bye, Summer,' released last September, as well as a prerelease track from her upcoming sixth full-length album.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.