Kangnam's Health Must Be Really Bad... Three IV Drips and Four Weeks of Sleep Problems: "I've Lost Weight"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] TV personality Kangnam admitted that he has been having a difficult time in his daily life due to ongoing sleep deprivation and fatigue.

On the 22nd, a video titled "Has Anyone Ever Seen a Man Who Ate 60 Million Kiwis?" was posted on the YouTube channel "Neighborhood Friend Kangnami."

Looking particularly tired in the video, Kangnam opened up about his recent health, saying, "I can't sleep these days." He added, "My body hasn't been feeling well either, so I've had an IV drip three times now," and said, "Even if I go to bed at midnight or 1 a.m., I wake up at 4 or 5 a.m."

He lamented, "What do you think I do when I wake up? I suddenly go running. Then, after I eat lunch at noon, it's hell. From then on, I'm completely knocked out." Kangnam continued, "Do you know what it's like to be so tired you can barely speak? I've been stuck in this fatigue routine for three to four weeks."

The production staff responded, "It could be because of a nutritional imbalance. It can happen if you're not getting enough nutrients, or if you're consuming too much and your nutritional balance is off."

Kangnam then said, "I've lost weight. I used to eat too much while filming for YouTube, but these days I don't eat because I'm having such a hard time," before reflecting on his lifestyle and asking, "Is that why I'm struggling?"

Kangnam said, "Korean culture is also all about 'hurry, hurry,' isn't it?" He asked, "Isn't it hard for the production staff too? Especially Kangnami—isn't it even harder for you?" The production staff replied as if they had been waiting for the question: "That's right. The worst celebrity, the worst YouTuber," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.