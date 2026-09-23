"Is That Person a Singer Too?" Alleged Harsh Remarks by Sim Soo-bong About Jung Mi-ae Spread Online After Public Criticism of Kim Dahyun

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Sim Soo-bong apologized for publicly criticizing junior singer Kim Dahyun, but the backlash continues. Now, an eyewitness account has emerged alleging that Sim Soo-bong once made harsh remarks about junior singer Jung Mi-ae's performance, saying, "Is that person a singer too?"

Recently, an eyewitness account alleging that Sim Soo-bong made harsh remarks about Jung Mi-ae's performance at a past concert surfaced on online communities.

Internet user A claimed in a comment on a post about Sim Soo-bong's public criticism of Kim Dahyun, "A few years ago, at a performance in Daegu, singer Jung Mi-ae came on first and did her best to liven up the atmosphere even though she was not popular. Sim Soo-bong came on afterward and made harsh remarks, saying, 'Is that person a singer too?' and 'Don't put someone with such a loud voice in front of me.'" A added, "I thought it was very strange, but she is making comments like this here too. Even if she doesn't like them, shouldn't she set an example as a senior so that her juniors can grow? It's regrettable."

Another internet user commented, "I watched the same performance too. That's exactly what happened," supporting A's claim.

However, these accounts consist only of claims and eyewitness accounts posted by internet users. It has not been confirmed whether the remarks were actually made at the time or what the specific facts were.

Meanwhile, Sim Soo-bong became embroiled in controversy after publicly criticizing Kim Dahyun's performance at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival, held in Jinan County on the 20th.

Sim Soo-bong took the stage after Kim Dahyun and said, "My head was spinning because of the woman who sang before me," adding, "The young lady seems not to know what singing is or what life is. It was so hard to listen to her sing." She then made remarks to the effect of, "Please don't put someone like that on before me in the future," publicly criticizing Kim Dahyun's performance.

According to Kim Bong-gon, Kim Dahyun's father, she learned of Sim Soo-bong's remarks while reviewing the performance afterward and was so shocked that she burst into tears.

As the controversy grew, Sim Soo-bong's representatives issued an official apology the following day. They acknowledged that her remarks were a "slip of the tongue" and apologized, saying, "As an adult, I was clearly wrong to say something that hurt a junior singer's feelings."

Kim Dahyun later said she had personally received an apology and words of comfort from Sim Soo-bong, reassuring fans, "I will pull myself together, so don't worry, and let's meet again in good spirits."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.