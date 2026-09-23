"Honey, What Brings You Here?" Son Ye-jin on the Verge of Kissing Ji Chang-wook... ♥ Checking Hyun Bin's Reaction

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-sun] Actress Son Ye-jin left a witty comment on a composite image of her husband, Hyun Bin, seemingly watching her kissing scene with Ji Chang-wook.

On the 22nd, BSA's official social media account posted an interview with Ji Chang-wook, who appeared in the Netflix series The Scandal.

In a recent interview for The Scandal, Ji Chang-wook discussed his chemistry with Son Ye-jin. He said, "Everyone says it was 'the whole nation checking Hyun Bin's reaction,' but I didn't pay any attention to his reaction at all."

BSA also added a composite image of Hyun Bin gazing sternly at the two actors to a scene in which Ji Chang-wook and Son Ye-jin face each other at close range, seemingly just before a kiss, adding to the humor.

After seeing the post, Son Ye-jin left a comment addressing Hyun Bin in the composite image: "Honey, what brings you here?" She playfully responded by adding an emoji with an expression that appeared to be checking his reaction.

The Netflix series The Scandal follows Lady Jo (played by Son Ye-jin), who possesses too much talent to be confined to the life of a woman in Joseon, and Jo Won (played by Ji Chang-wook), Joseon's greatest ladies' man, as they engage in a bold and dangerous wager over love. It also tells the story of Hee-yeon (played by Nana), who becomes entangled in the wager.

Meanwhile, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin became a couple after working together in the 2019 tvN drama Crash Landing on You. They married in 2022 and have one son.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.