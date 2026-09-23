Yoo Hae-jin and Jang Do-yeon Were English Study Buddies? "I Listened This Morning Too"—Educational Broadcasting System (EBS) Brings Them Together

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yoo Hae-jin and Jang Do-yeon were delighted to discover an unexpected thing they had in common.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel 'TEO' released a video titled 'People Don't Believe Me When I Say This Because I Seem Like Someone Born in the 2000s...! | EP. 156 Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il | Salon Drip.' Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il appeared as guests.

Jang Do-yeon asked Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il, who enjoy running, "Don't you listen to anything while you run?" Yoo Hae-jin replied, "I listened to the Educational Broadcasting System's programs a lot for a while. I listened to EBS English."

Jang Do-yeon was startled when she heard this and sprang to her feet, saying, "I listen to EBS English too." The two then simultaneously recited the program titles: "Start English, Easy English, Power English, 'English That Opens Your Ears,' and 'English That Gets You Speaking.'"

Delighted to discover their unexpected common ground, Yoo Hae-jin gave Jang Do-yeon a high five. She revealed, "I listened to it this morning too."

Park Hae-il, who was watching them, said, "Yoo Hae-jin was that studious even when we filmed the movie 'Moss.'" He added, "There was a rumor that he read things like the science journals 'Science' and 'Nature.' He is incredibly knowledgeable and has a wealth of general knowledge."

Yoo Hae-jin and Jang Do-yeon also recommended EBS English programs to Park Hae-il. Park Hae-il expressed his admiration, saying, "You two really study, too. That's amazing."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.