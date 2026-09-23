"Even Sim Soo-bong's Harsh Criticism Is Understandable"... Controversy Reignites as Kim Dahyun's "Technique-Focused" Performance Video Spreads

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Min-jung] The controversy surrounding Kim Dahyun, which began with Sim Soo-bong's public criticism, is spreading in an unexpected direction. Sim Soo-bong faced heavy criticism for the way she made her remarks, but after footage of Kim Dahyun's performance began circulating, some people started saying, "I can understand what she was trying to say."

Many online users who watched Kim Dahyun's performance firsthand said they partially understood the point Sim Soo-bong was making. They felt that the bright choreography and excessive vocal flourishes overshadowed the song itself, making its emotional arc seem weak.

Comments continued to pour in, including, "It feels more like a performance for an event," "The vocal techniques stand out before the singing," and "With so many trot programs now, it seems like similar vocal styles and performances are being repeated." Some added, "It was clearly wrong to say it publicly, but after watching the performance, I understand why she said it." Others commented, "This seems less like a problem with Kim Dahyun personally and more like an issue affecting the trot market as a whole."

The controversy began at the Jinan Plateau Trot Festival, held in Jinan County, North Jeolla Province, on the 20th. Sim Soo-bong, who took the stage after Kim Dahyun, referred to the preceding singer during her performance and said, "She seems like a young woman who does not know what a song is or what life is." The controversy intensified when she asked organizers not to place that singer immediately before her in the lineup again.

Criticism of Sim Soo-bong intensified after it became known that Kim Dahyun had performed immediately beforehand. Many felt it was excessive for Sim to criticize a teenage junior singer in public. Sim Soo-bong ultimately apologized the following day. She acknowledged that her remarks were a "slip of the tongue" and said she had apologized directly to Kim Dahyun and her family. She bowed her head, saying that although she had long been worried about and concerned for the music industry, it was wrong to make a statement that crossed the bounds of common sense in public. Kim Dahyun later said she was trying to regain her composure after receiving the apology.

At that point, the controversy seemed to be settling down.

However, the atmosphere changed after footage of Kim Dahyun's performance began circulating again through online communities and social media. That day, Kim Dahyun wore a short outfit and performed bright, upbeat songs alongside dancers. The stage was designed primarily to lift the atmosphere at the event.

Some online users who saw the footage interpreted Sim Soo-bong's criticism as being aimed not at a particular junior singer's ability, but at the recent trend of trot performances in which the performance takes precedence over the singing. Others pointed out that the trot market itself has changed rapidly in recent years, as trot audition programs have appeared one after another and large numbers of young contestants have risen to stardom.

While trot in the past focused on delivering lyrics and expressing emotion, recent performances have increasingly featured elaborate vocal techniques, flashy choreography, and an emphasis on eliciting an immediate response from audiences at events.

Opposing views are also considerable. Some asked why it should be a problem for a singer to put on an energetic performance that audiences can enjoy together at a regional festival. Comments included, "Is only traditional trot considered trot?" "Every singer has a different way of expressing themselves," and "It is excessive to demand such depth of life from a 17-year-old singer."

Many continue to point out that musical advice and public humiliation are entirely different matters. If Sim Soo-bong had something she wanted to advise her junior about, they said, she should have delivered it privately.

Ultimately, what seemed to end with Sim Soo-bong's apology has expanded beyond the question of "who was at fault" into a broader debate over recent trot performances, after Kim Dahyun's actual stage drew renewed attention. The controversy is expected to continue for some time, with opinions divided between those who say the public criticism was wrong but its intent was understandable and those who believe an excessively harsh standard is being applied to a young singer.

Reporter Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.