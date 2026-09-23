Park Bo-gum Sheds Tears at Surprise Debut Stage with Jung Jin-young (Jinyoung)... Kim You Jung Also Gets Teary ('Love in the Moonlight')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim You Jung will shed tears at Park Bo-gum and Jinyoung's surprise stage.

KBS2's 'Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn,' airing today (the 23rd), is a special variety show marking the 10th anniversary of 'Love in the Moonlight.' It follows Park Bo-gum, Kim You Jung, Jinyoung, Chae Soo-bin and Kwak Dong-yeon on a one-night, two-day trip.

Park Bo-gum and Jinyoung form 'Moonlight Prince' and draw attention by unveiling a surprise debut stage. After Park Bo-gum expressed his determination, saying, "I prepared this stage for today," Jinyoung added to the anticipation by revealing, "I rearranged it myself with Bo-gum." The two rearranged and performed 'Misty Road,' an OST track from 'Love in the Moonlight' that Jinyoung personally produced 10 years ago, as a 10th-anniversary gift. Jinyoung once again took charge of the arrangement, while Park Bo-gum participated in the piano arrangement, completing a meaningful gift that drew admiration.

As the 'Moonlight Prince' performance begins, the other cast members respond enthusiastically. Kwak Dong-yeon turns into an ardent fan, shouting at Park Bo-gum and Jinyoung, "Amazing! Sexy dynamite!" and drawing laughs. Chae Soo-bin also cheers, saying, "I'm so excited! Amazing!"

Meanwhile, reports that Kim You Jung and Park Bo-gum will shed tears are drawing attention. Kim You Jung becomes tearful while watching Moonlight Prince's performance. Park Bo-gum also becomes choked up while singing and is said to get teary-eyed. The meaning behind the Yeong-on couple's tears will be revealed on today's broadcast. Viewers are also curious about what kind of moment this performance, created from the memories of their time together, will leave for the five young stars of 'Love in the Moonlight.'

The gift-like performance prepared by Park Bo-gum and Jinyoung for 'Love in the Moonlight' fans who have waited for 10 years will be unveiled on the main broadcast of 'Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn.'

Meanwhile, Episode 2 of KBS2's 'Love in the Moonlight: Redrawn' will air tonight at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.