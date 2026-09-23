Christina: "My Father Hasn't Visited Korea Even Once in 20 Years... It's Unbelievable" ('New Woman')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Christina of 'New Woman' talked about her family.

On the 22nd, a video titled 'How Does a Foreign Daughter-in-Law Spend Chuseok? (In-Law Tips, Chatting with Beauties, It Must Be Spring~)' was posted on the YouTube channel 'New Woman.'

Christina's family lives in Italy. She said, "My father lives alone, and my younger brother is married."

Jo Hye-ryun asked, "Have you ever come to Korea with your father?" Christina lamented, "No. My father isn't comfortable flying and said it was too far, so he has never come. He hasn't visited even once in 20 years. It's unbelievable."

Lee Kyung-shil asked about her parents' reaction, saying, "They must have been upset when you said you were getting married in Korea." Christina said, "They were extremely worried when I told them I was getting married. Above all, 20 years ago, there was news about North Korean missiles. At the time, foreigners were also somewhat confused about North Korea and South Korea."

Christina then talked about how she first met her husband. "I met him in Italy. When I was in graduate school, I worked part-time as an Italian teacher, and my husband was a student. I was 24, and he was 27," she said. She added that she fell for him at first sight: "As soon as we shook hands when we first met, I thought he was my type."

Christina said, "I liked him, but I was his teacher, so I couldn't hit on a student, right? But as time went by, he would deliberately leave his books behind so he could sit next to me. He would say, 'Let's get ice cream after class,' or, 'I'll walk you home.' My house was only a five-minute walk away. I thought he must be interested in me." Her story drew laughter.

Christina said, "The first time he came to my house, my father was watching him. My husband parked his car, got out, saw my father, and gave him a deep bow. My father was extremely surprised. It was the first time he had seen such a well-mannered man. Korean men treat their parents well, don't they? He thought very highly of him, so my boyfriend often came over, ate with us, and joined us on family trips."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.