Jun Hyun-moo, Subject of '60 Billion Won Wealth' Rumors, Says His Cash Melted Away Because He Does Not Invest: "I'm Not as Rich as People Think" ('Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo, who was embroiled in rumors that he had 60 billion won in wealth, said he was not as rich as people thought and expressed his wish to become even wealthier.

The 13th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 25th at 9:10 p.m., will show Jun Hyun-moo embarking on a special food trip to Uiryeong with food companions ZOZAZZ and Hanbyul Jang, in place of Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin), who is away on an overseas trip.

After arriving in Uiryeong, Jun Hyun-moo discovered SOTBAWI ROCK, a landmark said to bring wealth, and made a wish. He said, "Everyone thinks I'm rich, but I'm not as rich as people think. Please make me richer," prompting laughter.

Jun Hyun-moo previously revealed on a broadcast that he was not the type to manage or invest his money, saying, "I don't do anything, so my cash is melting away as a result. I just do broadcasts without doing anything else."

Jun Hyun-moo then mentioned that Kwaktube was away on an overseas schedule, saying, "Joon-bin isn't here today. That guy has gone traveling." He called on ZOZAZZ and Hanbyul Jang to serve as his new food companions.

As soon as the two appeared, Jun Hyun-moo bluntly asked, "Do you have a lot of money?" Though briefly caught off guard, they gave witty yet candid answers. As curiosity grew over their responses, Jun Hyun-moo told them that Uiryeong is the hometown of the founders of some of South Korea's leading conglomerates and encouraged them to make wishes as well.

After the hilarious wish-making session, Jun Hyun-moo suggested guessing the first dish, saying, "I think this is a dish you've never heard of before." ZOZAZZ showed his personal preference by saying, "Since it's morning, let's have some spicy pork." Jun Hyun-moo asked, "Does your wife make good spicy pork?" and ZOZAZZ proudly replied, "She makes it well." Jun Hyun-moo then expressed his sincere envy, saying, "Your wife is beautiful, but she really loves this guy too much~" He also revealed, "I heard she touched your belly when you first met?" ZOZAZZ aroused everyone's curiosity by saying, "My wife touched my belly and muttered something."

Amid their cheerful chemistry, the three found a restaurant serving a new-style bulgogi, a local specialty of Uiryeong. The owner was so moved upon seeing them that he warmly greeted them, saying, "I'm about to cry," which surprised them. Touched by the unprecedented welcome, the three took their seats and launched into a conversation about their appetites. Hanbyul Jang shared a story from after appearing on 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' saying, "I received so many messages from people around me asking, 'Why do you eat so much?' and 'Did you go there starving?'" ZOZAZZ then insisted, "I'm not a big eater; I'm a gourmet. My belly is actually for drinking." He went on to reveal his surprising eating habit: "I wrap each piece of meat with four leaves of vegetables," making everyone burst out laughing.

The rich-rich Uiryeong food trip with ZOZAZZ and Hanbyul Jang, truly men who know how to eat, can be seen on the 13th episode of MBN and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 25th at 9:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.