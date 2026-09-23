"Who Had Cut Ties With Her Son," Lee Kyung-shil Says, "A 'Daughter-Like Daughter-in-Law' Makes No Sense; It's a Relationship That Requires Caution" ('New Woman')

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Kyung-shil of 'New Woman' shared her thoughts on daughters-in-law.

On the 22nd, a video titled "How Does a Foreign Daughter-in-Law Spend Chuseok? (Tips for Navigating the In-Laws, Chat Among Beautiful Women, It's Spring~)" was posted on the YouTube show 'New Woman.'

Unlike Christina Confalonieri, her husband was relatively taciturn. He said he was satisfied with that arrangement, explaining, "Since my wife talks a lot, I don't need to talk."

Christina Confalonieri, who lives with her mother-in-law, said that she talks with her frequently. Jo Hye-ryun asked her husband, "There is your mother's perspective and Christina's perspective, and you're in the middle, aren't you? When they argue or the atmosphere is tense, whose side do you take?" He replied, "I don't really get involved." Christina Confalonieri also said, "That's right. He just leaves us alone," drawing laughter.

Her husband then drew attention by saying, "Both my mother and Christina have strong personalities. I think it's fortunate that my wife isn't my mother's daughter." Christina Confalonieri added, "My sister-in-law lives next door and often comes over. You have no idea how much my mother-in-law nags her. I'll stay the daughter-in-law," drawing more laughter.

Jo Hye-ryun said, "A daughter's position is different from a daughter-in-law's. If you're a daughter-in-law, you don't say everything." Lee Kyung-shil added, "I also have a daughter-in-law. The phrase 'a daughter-like daughter-in-law' doesn't make sense—not because I dislike daughters-in-law, but because you become cautious from a mother-in-law's perspective. Even if you argue with your daughter, you return to the way things were. But I think it is difficult for a daughter-in-law and mother-in-law to return to the way things were. That's why you become careful." Christina Confalonieri said, "It's the same in Italy. I also have a younger brother, and my mother said the same thing."

Christina Confalonieri also revealed an unexpected way to win over her mother-in-law. She said, "Every time I go to Italy, I buy her a luxury handbag. My mother-in-law really likes handbags, and she likes anything from an Italian brand. If I don't go to Italy for a while, she asks, 'Aren't you going to Italy?'" Her comment drew laughter.

Meanwhile, actor Son Bo-seung, the son of comedian Lee Kyung-shil, announced in 2021, when he was in his early 20s, that he was expecting a child with a non-celebrity before marriage. Lee Kyung-shil cut ties with her son for a year over the matter, but recently resumed contact and has been showing her affection for her grandchild.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.