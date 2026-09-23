Eun Ji-won Opens Up About Holiday Concerns After Remarrying: "Sometimes I Feel Burdened Visiting My Mother-in-Law" ('Mr. House Husband')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Eun Ji-won opened up about the unexpected difficulties of being a son-in-law loved by his mother-in-law.

KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' (directed by Kim Tae-jun, hereafter 'Mr. House Husband'), airing Saturday the 26th at 10 p.m., will feature MCs Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won, sibling duo Park Seo Jin and Park Hyo-jung, Hwanhee, and Park Hyun-ho gathering in hanbok to celebrate Chuseok, a major traditional holiday. They will exchange warm holiday greetings and updates on their lives.

That day, Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won warmly welcome Hwanhee and Park Hyun-ho, who have come to the studio for the first time in a while. Eun Ji-won then begins by telling Hwanhee, "I heard you brought some special news for Chuseok." Park Hyun-ho immediately puts his romantic intuition to work, asking, "Are you getting married?" His question makes everyone burst into laughter. Hwanhee shares the good news with a bright smile, prompting Eun Ji-won and Lee Yo-won to applaud and say, "Congratulations!" As viewers wonder what news Hwanhee has prepared for Chuseok, a special outing by Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun will also be revealed.

Appearing at Seoul Station that day, Park Hyun-ho explains, "To commemorate our first Chuseok with our daughter Seowon, we decided to visit Ga-eun's family home." The couple had been worried about Seowon's first train ride, but once they boarded, she began babbling nonstop. Park Hyun-ho and Eun Ga-eun nervously watched the reactions of those around them. In the meantime, Eun Ga-eun receives a call from her mother and urges her, "You didn't cook again, did you? We can just order food." After hanging up, Eun Ga-eun tells Park Hyun-ho, "Mom said she hadn't prepared any food before, but then she made a huge spread. I don't like seeing her work so hard." She thus reveals her concern and affection for her mother in an offhand manner.

Watching the scene in the studio, Park Seo Jin casually asks, "Does your mother-in-law also prepare a lot of food for you during the holidays, Ji-won?" Eun Ji-won nods and confirms that she "fills an entire table," proving that he is a beloved son-in-law. Lee Yo-won then worries about Eun Ji-won, who eats very little, saying, "You don't eat much, though. Are you okay? You have to eat everything your mother-in-law prepares and enjoy it." Eun Ji-won admits, "That's true," before confessing, "Sometimes I even feel burdened about visiting because I feel sorry leaving food behind." His admission elicits a rueful laugh. Attention is now focused on how Eun Ga-eun's mother, making her first appearance on 'Mr. House Husband,' will spend her first holiday with her son-in-law Park Hyun-ho and granddaughter Seowon.

Meanwhile, episode 475 of KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband Season 2' will air Saturday the 26th at 10 p.m. The broadcast schedule has been changed for this week only due to Asian Games coverage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.