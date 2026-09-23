Park Won-sook on an Ex-Husband's Tens of Billions of Won in Debt and Her Son's Death: "I Understand Now Why People Say Financial Problems Are the Easiest"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Park Won-sook reflected on her tumultuous life and offered comfort to younger generations.

On the 22nd, actress Park Won-sook appeared on the YouTube channel Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life.

The production team told Park Won-sook, "I really enjoyed watching *You and I*. But as I listen today to the story of your life and realize that you were actually going through so much pain while giving such an entertaining performance back then, I feel like I could cry. You brought us so much joy, but I realize that you were actually going through a very difficult time. If you don't mind, could you offer some words of comfort to people who are still struggling like this today?"

In response, Park Won-sook said, "No matter what words of comfort I offer, only the person experiencing the pain or hardship can truly know it. As I went through various experiences, I once heard that financial difficulties are the easiest kind of hardship. At the time, I found that remark so hurtful and wondered, 'How could someone say that?' But after losing my child, I realized, 'So this is what they meant.'" She continued, "Life seems difficult from the moment we're born. Still, what else can we do? We have to endure."

Park Won-sook added, "Young people these days are having a hard time finding jobs and in many other ways. Don't you feel a sense of relative deprivation in your daily lives? Don't look at others or compare yourself to them. Ask yourself what you can enjoy and what work you can do, at the very least, to support yourself. I think it's also important to find satisfaction in small things."

She continued, "I don't want to give people false hope by telling them that a bright tomorrow awaits, but even when I felt like I was going to die, I somehow kept living. Many people said they gained strength from me, saying, 'Park Won-sook survived, too.' What else can we do but endure? Once you get through it, you become so grateful that those trials were allowed into your life. I sometimes wonder: If I hadn't faced those difficulties then, would I have realized how precious and worthy of gratitude each of these things is? Would I have learned to care for others? Even if life is hard now, those experiences can later become nourishment for living a better life."

Meanwhile, Park Won-sook, who has been through two divorces, said she endured such difficult times over her two husbands' debt problems that gangsters even came to the filming locations. She later suffered the heartbreak of losing her son in a tragic traffic accident in 2003.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.