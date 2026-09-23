Former national short-track speed skater Kim Gun-woo dies three months after retirement at 28

[Sportschosun | Reporter Park A-ram] Kim Gun-woo, a former national short-track speed skater, has passed away. He was 28.

The tragic news of Kim Gun-woo's death was announced through his personal account on the 23rd.

A death notice was posted on the account stating, "We regret to inform you that the late Mr. Kim Gun-woo passed away on September 23, 2026."

It continued, "We ask for your kind understanding as we have been unable to contact each of you individually due to the shock of this sudden tragedy. We would be grateful if you could offer warm comfort and pray for the deceased's peaceful rest on his final journey. May he rest in peace."

The last post on the deceased's personal account was uploaded on the 2nd. The post contained the brief message, "Eternity is as it is," adding to the sorrow.

Earlier, on June 22, Kim Gun-woo personally announced through his account that he was ending his career as an athlete.

At the time, he wrote, "Hello, this is Kim Gun-woo. I am now going to let go of short-track speed skating, which had been my entire life since I was young." He continued, "To be honest, it still does not feel real. I have lived my life thinking only about myself on the ice rink, so even now, as I deliver this farewell, I feel a heaviness in my heart. There were moments when I was happier than anyone else during my athletic career, as well as moments when I struggled and became deeply exhausted. But it was because of all those experiences that I am who I am today."

He added, "I don't think I will ever forget the moments when I competed for the national team wearing the Taegeuk mark, the athletes and teachers with whom I sweated, and the fans who always supported me. I was an imperfect athlete, but I sincerely thank you for supporting and believing in me until the end. Thank you for sharing the brightest moments of my life with me."

Finally, he wrote, "I will always support the future of short-track speed skating," sending his support to South Korean short-track speed skaters as well as athletes around the world who are carrying on the sport.

Following the sudden tragic news, tributes have continued to pour in from those who remember him.

Born in 1998, Kim Gun-woo was a promising short-track speed skating prospect known as "the devil's talent," specializing in the 1,500 meters. He was selected for the national team at age 17 in 2015, but received disciplinary action several times for drinking and unauthorized entry into the athletes' village. After returning to the national team, he won a gold medal in the mixed 2,000-meter relay at the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin. However, he remained a reserve member in the 2026 Olympic Games team selection trials and did not qualify for the Games.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.