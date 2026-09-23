Nana Finally Apologizes Over the "Lip Filler" Controversy: "A Wrong Decision as an Actress"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Nana has spoken out about the "lip filler" controversy that erupted after the release of the Netflix series The Scandal. In her first historical drama, attention focused on her fuller lips rather than her acting, prompting continued reactions that "it disrupted immersion." She acknowledged that her choice was inappropriate for her as an actress and apologized to her fans.

On the 22nd, Nana shared her thoughts on recent reactions to her appearance through a fan communication platform.

She said that if viewers felt uncomfortable watching the production because of her lips, she was responsible for that. Nana also acknowledged that the procedure she chose personally was not the right decision when considering her profession as an actress and the production.

Nana was particularly concerned about her fans' feelings rather than the harsh criticism directed at her. She said she felt even more sorry knowing that fans who support her might be hurt by seeing the negative reviews, and conveyed that she would work hard to receive positive reviews in the future.

The controversy erupted after Netflix's The Scandal was released on the 18th. The Scandal is an adaptation that transposes the 1782 French novel Les Liaisons dangereuses to the Joseon era, with Son Ye-jin playing Lady Jo, Ji Chang-wook as Jo-won, and Nana as Hee-yeon. It was also Nana's first historical drama since her debut.

Hee-yeon, played by Nana, is a young widow who has remained chaste since her husband's death. After becoming entangled with Jo-won, she confronts the desires she had suppressed and the changes in her emotions.

After the production was released, however, some online communities continued to comment that Nana's lips did not fit the atmosphere of the period drama. Opinions spread that her lips drew attention first, particularly in profile shots and emotional scenes, making it difficult to focus on the drama. Beyond simple judgments of her appearance, opinions were also divided over whether actors should make aesthetic choices that take a production's historical setting into account.

Nana debuted in 2009 as a member of After School and later expanded into acting, appearing in The Good Wife, Glitch, Mask Girl, and Climax. More recently, she drew attention after revealing that she had removed all the tattoos she had across her body.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.