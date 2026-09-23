Pastor Park Yo-han Also Criticizes Park We Over 'KTX Controversy': "His Arrogance Reaches the Heavens... He Mistook Kindness for a Right"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Pastor Park Yo-han criticized YouTuber Park We's response to his fall accident on KTX and questioned the "good influence" that Park We has continued to emphasize.

Recently, a video titled 'As a Christian, Park We, I Am Completely Embarrassed. Don't Make Me Laugh About Your Good Influence' was posted on the YouTube channel 'Bogeumjeok Yujeonja.'

During the video, Pastor Park Yo-han discussed Park We's recent KTX controversy, saying, "The social service worker didn't do it intentionally, so couldn't it happen? I hear he apologized profusely, saying, 'I'm sorry.' How much better would it have been if you had said, 'These things happen'?"

He continued, "He goes around giving lectures and saying, 'Let's love one another as Christians' and 'Let's make a good influence,' but I really hate hearing things like that. The person who says, 'Let's love one another,' does not love. The person who says, 'Let's make a good influence,' is selfish. I've seen it far too many times."

He raised his voice, saying, "Don't say things like that wherever you go. 'Let's love one another'? You should just focus on loving others yourself. Why talk about loving one another?"

Pastor Park also took issue with the release of the CCTV footage. He claimed, "Unable to let it go, he scolded the young social service worker who was apologizing and went to the station to view the CCTV footage. It is fine to view footage involving yourself even without the police present. But then he uploaded it to YouTube. Uploading someone else's face to YouTube is illegal."

He added, "I watched the entire thing, and he said, 'I was so angry,' but I thought to myself, 'It was an accident—what was there to be so angry about?' The reason he was so angry was that he was arrogant. When you are arrogant, even a small mistake that affects you makes you angry," he said critically.

Pastor Park also said, "I hear that Park We has used KTX 300 times. Every time, a social service worker came and did him a favor. As that favor continued, he came to mistake it for his right. The moment you mistake kindness for a right, you end up doing something this miserable."

He criticized him further, saying, "All the help he received over those 300 trips is nowhere to be seen. A single mistake made toward him took root in his heart as unbearable rage."

Pastor Park also brought up social experiment content that Park We had released in the past, strongly criticizing him by saying, "I watched the video, and his arrogance reaches the heavens."

He said, "It is unfortunate that he became disabled. It is only right that anyone should do good for and show kindness to those weaker than themselves. It is also right that the weak should receive kindness from those who possess more and those who are stronger."

However, he pointed out, "At some point, when kindness continues, it becomes a right. If people do not give me special treatment, an unbearable rage surges inside me. That is what arrogance is."

Meanwhile, Park We suffered an accident while getting off KTX when his wheelchair caught on the foot of a social service worker who was securing the ramp. He subsequently uploaded the CCTV footage to his YouTube channel 'Weracle.' However, after criticism that his response had been excessive, he made the video private and apologized, saying he had not fully considered the perspective of the worker who had tried to help him.

The criticism, however, did not die down. Park We eventually saw his scheduled lectures and talk concerts canceled one after another, and he voluntarily resigned as a Seoul Metropolitan Government ambassador, a position he had held with his wife, Song Ji-eun. The number of subscribers to his YouTube channel, which had once exceeded 1 million, also fell into the 940,000s.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.