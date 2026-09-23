"Is That the Same Person?" Kim Jung-eun, Who Weighed Over 100 kg and Was Even Mistaken for a Pregnant Woman, Sheds Tears at Contestant's Transformation on 'Queenmaker'

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Kim Jung-eun sheds tears at the contestant's astonishing transformation.

Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'Queenmaker,' which premieres on Sunday the 27th at 8:20 p.m., is a health makeover program in which ordinary contestants regain their health and confidence through dieting and rebuild their disrupted lives. Actress Kim Jung-eun serves as the main host, joined by Lee Young-ah, Seo Ji-seok and Jo Young-gu, who watch the contestants' transformations.

The first contestant is Jeong Su-jin, who once attracted attention for her beauty in her 20s and even earned the nickname "Seong Yu-ri of Hong-eun-dong." Once slim and confident enough to receive modeling offers, she reveals that a sudden increase in weight pushed her past 100 kg and caused her to lose her will to live. Her story includes being mistaken for a pregnant woman and offered a seat on a bus, becoming so physically weak that she could barely walk to the convenience store in front of her home, and suffering shock after a sudden spike in blood pressure.

After two weeks of challenges, Jeong Su-jin appears with an astonishingly transformed appearance. When Kim Jung-eun sees her emerge along Queens Road, she cannot hide her surprise, saying, "Oh my goodness, is that the same person? You're so beautiful. Your face has really become half its former size." She then unexpectedly begins to cry, saying, "Why am I suddenly tearing up?" Her reaction moves everyone in the studio. Lee Young-ah, Seo Ji-seok and Jo Young-gu also respond with amazement, saying, "A woman's transformation is never a crime" and "Even her eyes look different."

The story Jeong Su-jin shares about her mother is also expected to leave a lasting impression. She confesses, "Watching me wither away after losing my will to live, my mother secretly cried herself to sleep every night." On the morning of the challenge, her mother hugged her tightly and said, "My daughter, my beautiful daughter is really back. You worked so hard, my baby." Jeong Su-jin says that the tears she had been holding back finally burst out, and she sobbed in her mother's arms. Kim Jung-eun, who was watching the scene, reportedly became teary-eyed as well.

The first episode of MBN's 'Queenmaker,' themed "Severe Indigestion! It Makes You Gain Weight!," explores the real reasons behind failed diets, healthy weight-management solutions and the everyday life the contestant regains. It premieres on Sunday the 27th at 8:20 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.