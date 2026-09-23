"Hymn-singing" Season 11 Sunja performs her own wedding song at ceremony with her grade-5 civil servant husband: "It was my dream"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Sunja from Season 11 of "I'm Solo" fulfilled her dream of singing her own wedding song.

On the 22nd, Season 11 Sunja posted a video along with the message, "I sang the wedding song that had always been my dream." The video showed Sunja singing at her wedding. She chose "First Love," an art song by Kim Hyo-geun. Sunja, who made headlines during Season 11 of "I'm Solo" for singing a hymn in front of the female contestants, drew attention by showcasing her singing skills once again at her wedding.

Sunja announced her relationship in 2024. Two years later, on the 19th, she married her partner. Her husband, who was also born in 1995, is reportedly a grade-5 civil servant who passed the Higher Civil Service Examination.

After the wedding, on the 22nd, she shared her thoughts on the marriage, saying, "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for blessing the beginning of our life together on the warmest day, one we will remember forever."

Meanwhile, Sunja from Season 11 of "I'm Solo" introduced herself on SBS Plus and ENA's "I'm Solo" as a Pilates instructor who majored in vocal music.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.