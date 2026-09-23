Yoo Seung-ho: "I Should Naturally Accept Criticism of My Shortcomings"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Yoo Seung-ho has revealed a fresh side of himself.

Fashion and lifestyle magazine Cosmopolitan has released its October pictorial featuring actor Yoo Seung-ho. Yoo Seung-ho earned praise from viewers for his powerful performance as Yoo Seong-won, a psychopathic artist, in the SBS Friday-Saturday drama Flex X Cop 2, which ended on September 19. Like the character he portrayed in the drama, this pictorial focused on capturing a new side of him. Yoo Seung-ho pulled off a variety of looks, from suits to leather outfits, showcasing his distinctive charm in every shot.

An interview followed the photo shoot. Speaking about the pictorial, Yoo Seung-ho said with a smile, "I really like the atmosphere you captured today. It might look dark or profound at first glance, but I think that comes across in a positive way. I like bright and lively sides too, but I also want to show a weightier, more reserved side of myself."

Yoo Seung-ho, who delivered a standout villain performance for the first time in 14 years in Flex X Cop 2, also discussed the role. "We built a lot with the director from the very beginning of this project. For example, Yoo Seong-won is a character who has strange feelings toward corpses. We discussed how to express those feelings and how he looks down on the people around him as if they were objects. I actually wanted to create recurring habits and behaviors within the work, but viewers did not have many scenes in which they saw Seong-won. I thought it would be difficult to make those details register, so I boldly left them out," he said, revealing the effort and affection he put into the character.

He added, "I think being able to show various sides of myself as an actor is clearly wonderful and something I am grateful for. I believe there are many different reasons why the goodness or evil in any character takes shape, and the last time I explored that kind of diversity in my acting was probably I Miss You. That is why I said I would do Flex X Cop 2 before I had even finished reading the script. Through this project, I hope I can take on good and evil roles, as well as characters with ways of thinking I had never considered before." He went on to explain the special meaning the project held for him.

Meanwhile, Yoo Seung-ho will hold his first film photography exhibition, BLUE HOUR, on October 3. As an actor, he has shown audiences his image in front of the camera. Through this exhibition, he will share his perspective as a photographer working behind it.

He spoke about his thoughts while preparing for the exhibition, saying, "Even if I do not hear praise that I take great photos, I realized I do not want to hear someone say, 'They are not very good, are they?' (Laughs.) Of course, I should naturally accept criticism of my shortcomings, but even so, I am doing my best so that everyone can enjoy the exhibition."

The exhibition will also feature images from the United States and Mongolia, which he has visited. When asked what kind of photographs he would like to take in the future, he said, "What I felt after returning from Mongolia was that I needed to travel more in the future. I found it especially interesting to capture the everyday lives and people of other countries. Preparing for this exhibition also changed the way I take photographs and my attitude toward photography. If I apply those changes to my work, I expect that I will produce more interesting photos in the future."

Regarding how he has changed as a photographer, he said, "The director overseeing this exhibition told me to photograph one subject multiple times. I remembered that advice and tried it, and every photo really had a different feel. Another change I noticed was that I began using different eye levels when photographing subjects. Until then, I had mainly shot from above, looking down. But I learned that the mood can change in an interesting way when I sit down and photograph the subject at eye level." His comments offered a glimpse of Yoo Seung-ho's perspective as a photographer and raised expectations for his work.

Finally, when asked about a side of himself he had not yet encountered and was therefore curious about, he said, "If I get the chance, I would like to lose myself in a project and once again meet the version of myself who throws himself into portraying that character with fierce intensity."

More pictorial images and the full interview with actor Yoo Seung-ho are available in Cosmopolitan's October issue and on its website.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.