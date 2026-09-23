Hong Hyun-hee♥Yeon Jeseung's 4-Year-Old Son Gets Married at Lightning Speed at Kindergarten: "Even Mom and Dad Didn't Know"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Interior designer and TV personality Yeon Jeseung attended his 4-year-old son Junbeom's kindergarten event and showed his caring side as a father.

On the 22nd, Yeon Jeseung shared photos taken at Junbeom's kindergarten event through his personal account.

In the photos, Junbeom was wearing a black hanbok and a traditional gat. Unlike the brightly colored hanbok commonly seen, the outfit's overall dark color scheme drew attention. Yeon Jeseung carefully tended to his son, straightening his clothes and tying the gat's chin strap himself.

Yeon Jeseung said he was tired because he had visited an amusement park the day before attending the event. Even so, he showed his deep affection by dressing his son in hanbok for the important kindergarten event.

An unexpected scene was also captured at the event. Junbeom participated in a traditional wedding ceremony experience with a peer and exchanged ceremonial bows. Yeon Jeseung left a witty caption saying, "He even got married without Mom and Dad knowing," prompting laughter.

Although it was part of a traditional culture activity at kindergarten rather than an actual wedding, the father's reaction to watching his son's first wedding ceremony added to the humor.

Meanwhile, Yeon Jeseung married comedian Hong Hyun-hee in 2018, and the couple welcomed their son Junbeom in 2022. They stay connected with fans by sharing their parenting experiences and family life on social media and through television appearances.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.