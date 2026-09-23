Lee Dae-ho Gains Weight as a Mukbang Host... "Lost 20 kg by Eating One Meal a Day" ('Radio Star')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Lee Dae-ho, known as the "Joseon cleanup hitter," has successfully lost about 20 kilograms since retiring. He now proudly shows off a physique that is even lighter than during his playing days.

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Radio Star,' airing Wednesday night (the 23rd), will feature Sunwoo Yong-nyeo, Lee Dae-ho, Young Tak, and Kim Gyu-won in the Chuseok special 'I Don't Know, I Don't Know, I Don't Know—Make Me Laugh This Chuseok.' The episode was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yoon-sang, Byun Da-hee, and Yang In-hye.

Lee Dae-ho draws attention with his dramatically changed appearance after retirement. He says he decided to lose weight for his health after gaining weight while working as a mukbang host. By eating one meal a day and exercising every morning and evening, he lost about 20 kilograms. He still manages his weight by running 5 to 6 kilometers around Dongbaekseom Island every day and reportedly maintains a weight lighter than during his playing days, earning admiration.

His generous affection for younger players will also be revealed. Lee Dae-ho promised to buy them a delicious meal if they won a national tournament. When they actually took the title, he hosted a team dinner at a hanwoo restaurant in Haeundae. The bill came to a staggering 12.8 million won. After the players won again, he bought them snow crab this time, keeping his promise with another generous splurge. Recalling how senior players had treated him to meals when he was young, he says he wanted to give his juniors fond memories of their own.

He will also clear up an unexpected misunderstanding caused by his Busan dialect. A video of him advising younger baseball players in the dialect while visiting them became a hot topic after reaching 20 million views online. Lee Dae-ho explained that he was offering affectionate advice because he wanted to teach them well, not because he was angry. He also admitted that he could understand why viewers had misunderstood him after watching the video himself, prompting laughter.

The extraordinary status that earned him the nickname the 'President of Busan'(?) will also be discussed. While filming in Busan with Haha, a citizen who saw Haha playfully tease Lee Dae-ho stepped in to protect him. Haha says the incident made him realize Lee Dae-ho's standing in Busan. Lee Dae-ho also says fans respect his leisure time when he exercises in Busan, allowing him to work out comfortably. To everyone's surprise, he adds that there have even been times when a fan had already paid the bill by the time he tried to settle it after a meal.

Lee Dae-ho's special way of signing restaurants will also be revealed. His autograph is displayed at restaurants throughout Busan, although some of those establishments are places he has never actually visited. He says he leaves a separate mark at restaurants he has personally tried and approved. The MCs become intensely interested when his method of certifying 'genuine restaurants' is unveiled.

He will also show the home filled with memories from his playing days. He carefully preserves a final uniform bearing the players' signatures from his retirement season, along with various items collected while playing in Korea, the United States, and Japan. In particular, he reveals a commemorative ring specially given to him by the team owner upon his retirement and looks back on his baseball career.

Lee Dae-ho's unexpectedly romantic side, every bit as intense as he was on the baseball field, will also come to light. He says he video-calls his wife every day and makes an effort to notice even the smallest changes in her. He has saved her contact in his phone as "My Entire Life" and says they have never once had a marital argument. His confession leaves the studio filled with admiration. He also shares the love story of how they dated for more than eight years before getting married, revealing a side worthy of the 'Joseon romantic.'

Lee Dae-ho's story—from his self-discipline after losing about 20 kilograms since retirement and the generous story of treating his juniors to a 12.8 million-won hanwoo dinner, to his extraordinary status in Busan and his romantic side—can be seen on 'Radio Star,' airing at 10:30 p.m. tonight, Wednesday the 23rd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.