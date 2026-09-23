Seo Kang-joon Immerses Himself in a "10-Year Relationship" with Ahn Eun-jin: "I Exhausted Myself and Experienced Exhaustion After Pouring Out My Emotions"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Actor Seo Kang-joon shared his thoughts after wrapping up filming for "A Love Other Than Yours."

Fashion magazine ELLE has released its October issue pictorial and interview with actor Seo Kang-joon. Created under the concept "OFF DUTY," the pictorial captures the sensuality and tension concealed beneath Seo's neat features. Focusing on his face as it moves between boyhood and manhood, the shoot captures his unfamiliar yet captivating aura.

Seo Kang-joon is currently meeting viewers as Nam Goong-ho, the kind and gentle boyfriend of Lee Mi-do, played by Ahn Eun-jin, in the ongoing drama "A Love Other Than Yours." Asked how he felt after wrapping up filming, he reflected on the time he spent deeply immersed in the project, saying, "I exhausted myself trying to fully understand Nam Goong-ho and Mi-do's feelings and states of mind, and to express the emotions that came from them." He added, "I'm going through a kind of exhaustion that comes after pouring out all the emotions inside me." Regarding Nam Goong-ho, he explained his interpretation of the character's inner world: "I wanted him to be someone who is so polished, respects boundaries and is conscientious, yet is anxious as he lives an unstable life."

He also gave an honest answer to the questions about love and relationships raised by the drama. Seo Kang-joon said, "I believe I need to stand firmly on my own to love someone properly." He continued, "Sacrificing oneself for someone is one of the many ways to love, but the prerequisite is to maintain one's own life fully. The other person must not become the reason for my life." In doing so, he expressed his firm views on healthy love.

Rather than setting clear goals for his life, Seo Kang-joon said he focuses on creating, one by one, the things he can do in the present. Asked about the emptiness that follows small moments of happiness, he replied, "Emptiness is precisely a precious opportunity that allows me to face my true self." He added, "The elements that make a long life meaningful include not only positive emotions, but also solitude, emptiness and loneliness." Referring to Hermann Hesse's novel "Siddhartha," he showed how turning inward and exploring himself are also connected to his life as an actor.

He also openly shared his ambitions for his future acting career. Seo Kang-joon said, "I want to peel away one more layer from the limits of expression." He continued, "At the same time, I want to have the courage to express less. I want to bring my emotions further inward and try expressions that are not superficial, so they can be conveyed without having to reveal everything." He spoke about the next stage he hopes to reach as an actor.

The full interview with actor Seo Kang-joon, covering love, beliefs and ways to sustain a long-term relationship, along with the complete pictorial, can be found in ELLE's October issue and on its website. Additional ELLE Korea YouTube content is also scheduled to be released later.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.