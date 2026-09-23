Fin.K.L to Resume Full-Group Activities Ahead of 30th Anniversary... A Major Two-Year Project

[Sportschosun reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Fin.K.L, which recently announced its return to full-group activities, is set to embark in earnest on a journey toward the 30th anniversary of its debut.

The four members—Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu Ri—will connect with fans over the next approximately two years through a wide range of activities, including music and performances.

GEMSTONE E&M announced on the 23rd, "Over the next two years, we plan to roll out in stages a range of projects centered on new Fin.K.L music and performances, including a documentary, variety shows, an exhibition, official merchandise, brand collaborations, advertising campaigns, and fan projects."

Following the recent announcement of the group's return to full-group activities for the first time in 21 years, the unveiling of a concrete blueprint extending through its 30th anniversary has put Fin.K.L's activities firmly on track.

At the heart of the project are the music and performances the four members will newly present. Rather than simply revisiting past hit songs and memories, they plan to showcase a new side of Fin.K.L through the music and stages created by Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu Ri as they are today.

Since debuting in 1998, Fin.K.L has produced countless hits, including 'Blue Rain,' 'To My Boyfriend,' 'Forever Love,' and 'Now.' After all these years, another key point of this journey will be how the group unites the distinct colors of its four members through music.

The performances will also draw attention. The experience and expertise the members have accumulated over many years in their respective fields will come together on one stage, creating a new synergy that only Fin.K.L as it exists today can offer.

Beyond music and performances, content will also be created to let fans experience Fin.K.L's history in various ways. A documentary and exhibition covering the group's past and future, along with official merchandise, brand collaborations, and fan projects, will be unveiled in stages.

The slogan running through this entire journey is 'FIN.K.L RE:BLOOM.' 'RE:BLOOM' signifies not simply turning back the clock on the period when Fin.K.L represented an era, but having the four members newly bring music, performances, and stories to life as they are today.

What makes this initiative especially meaningful is that it is not a one-off event for a particular anniversary, but a major, long-term project continuing for about two years toward the 30th anniversary of their debut. The time and experience the four members have accumulated in their respective careers will come together under the name Fin.K.L and develop into new work.

Jason Lee, head of group management at GEMSTONE E&M, said, "FIN.K.L RE:BLOOM is not merely about commemorating Fin.K.L's past; it is a journey in which the four members and their fans create the next chapter together." He added, "You can look forward to a K-pop legend project centered on new music and performances, featuring a range of activities continuing through the 30th anniversary and the creation of the Fin.K.L brand."

He continued, "We want to create a special moment for fans who have waited for Fin.K.L for a long time, and an opportunity for a new generation to discover the group anew."

Meanwhile, GEMSTONE E&M plans to announce details and schedules for Fin.K.L's activities after consulting with the artists and its affiliated companies.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.