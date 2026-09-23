Ko So-young shocked after receiving a senior discount: "They give discounts to people born in 1972 and later—what a reality check"

[Sportschosun, Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ko So-young shared an anecdote about being shocked after receiving a senior discount.

On the 22nd, a video titled 'What Happened When Ko So-young, Who Thought Hanbok Did Not Suit Her, Visited the Korean Folk Village' was posted on Ko So-young's YouTube channel.

Ko So-young visited the Korean Folk Village dressed in a striking black hanbok. She said, "I came to the Korean Folk Village when I was young. I think it was when I was in middle or high school. But I heard it has changed a lot these days. With a holiday coming up soon, I came to see how it has changed."

Explaining why she chose a glamorous see-through hanbok instead of an elegant traditional one, she said, "I thought black would suit me. I didn't style my hair in a traditional bun. I went for a modern look, wore sunglasses, and even brought a fan from home."

Before entering, Ko So-young was shocked by the high admission price of 39,000 won and said, "That's expensive." After seeing the eligibility requirements for a senior discount, she lamented, "I'm still a long way from 65." She had a reason for checking the requirements. Ko So-young said, "I went somewhere in Jeju Island or to an aquarium, and they offered senior discounts to people born in 1972 and later. It was a reality check." Fortunately, she received a weekday discount and entered for 21,900 won.

Ko So-young, who has never appeared in a historical drama, explained why she had turned down such roles: "I received many offers when I was young, but I wasn't confident. I wondered whether a traditional bun would suit me. I thought hanbok didn't suit me."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.