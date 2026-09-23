Jun Hyun-moo, With Just One Curtain... Embarrassed by a Flimsy Changing Room Where Everything Is Visible: "I'm in My Natural State" ('This Is Hyunmoo Road')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon are taken aback by a flimsy changing room at a 'truly local' market in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Episode 2 of the real-life, hands-on road trip Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'This Is Hyunmoo Road,' airing at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday the 27th, follows Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon as they scour Da Nang's hidden attractions under the motto, 'Finding places without Koreans.'

That day, the two boldly skip My Khe Beach, a favorite among Korean visitors, and head to Baida Beach, a private paradise known only to locals. After burning off their energy with water activities, Jun Hyun-moo falls into a sound sleep with his underwear casually placed over his eyes. Lee Joon, meanwhile, suddenly performs Ateez member Choi San's 'BAD' challenge, breaking into a 'chest-thumping' dance and prompting laughter. "I'm feeling better than ever. I want to play some more," he says, creating a stark contrast in moods. A little later, Lee Joon asks, "What should we do now?" Jun Hyun-moo replies, "Let's go buy you some clothes. Your outfit is a bit much," pointing out Lee Joon's black-and-white Monami look and drawing laughs.

The two visit not Han Market, a popular destination for Korean tourists, but a 'truly local' traditional market. There, they are startled to find a matching set priced at 5,500 won. Jun Hyun-moo says, "It has a ValenXX vibe, doesn't it?" Unable to take his eyes off the designer-style outfit, Lee Joon pulls out all his acting skills to haggle and buys the clothes for just 5,000 won.

Just as they are about to change into their new clothes, a flimsy changing room covered by a single curtain leaves them flustered. Jun Hyun-moo goes in first and says, "You can see everything. I'm in my natural state right now," not knowing what to do. Lee Joon then seems to step up gallantly, saying, "I'll cover you," but he too changes clothes and joins the 'natural state' club, sending everyone into fits of laughter.

After changing into their new clothes, the two set out to sample the market's food in earnest. At the bustling market, Jun Hyun-moo tastes various Vietnamese dishes and exclaims, "This is better than a Michelin one-star restaurant!" They round out a full-course market mukbang by trying avocado ice cream, which has sparked a short-form video craze among Vietnam's Gen MZ crowd.

From the pair's 'natural state' changing-room mishap to their mouthwatering local-market mukbang, their unique Da Nang itinerary—discovered through recommendations from locals and plenty of legwork—can be seen on MBN's 'This Is Hyunmoo Road,' airing at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday the 27th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.