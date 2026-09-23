Shin Hyun-joon: Peru Airport Brought to a Standstill, Korea Quiet... Experiencing the Stark Contrast in Popularity ("You Quiz")

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon shares his thoughts on entering a second heyday, fueled by such intense popularity in Peru that it brought the country's airport to a standstill.

The 361st episode of tvN's "You Quiz on the Block," airing today, Wednesday the 23rd, at 8:45 p.m., will feature Charlie Smith, who brought to light a cross-border love story from the Korean War; Soonmee Lisa Kwon, the 22nd-generation jongbu overseeing the head family of the Yanggyeonggong branch of the Icheon Seo clan and a lovely biker; and actor Shin Hyun-joon, who became a star in Peru through the drama "Stairway to Heaven," which aired 23 years ago. The episode is directed by Kim Ji-young and Heo Kang-seok and written by Lee Eon-ju.

The love that blossomed amid the Korean War and the story behind a photograph taken 75 years ago will be revealed on "You Quiz." A Korean woman and a U.S. serviceman gazing at each other with affection appeared in a scene straight out of a film, prompting viewers to ask, "Could it be AI?" Charlie Smith, the son of the couple in the photograph, will share his parents' cross-border love story. Charlie, who currently lives in Hawaii, will discuss how the photograph from 75 years ago came to light and attracted intense interest from people around the world, as well as the story of his mother, Park Yu-seon, and father, Ralph Smith, who met and fell in love in the middle of the Korean War. From the couple's first connection, which began when they set out together to find the family his mother had lost in the war, to the colorful anecdotes of his irrepressibly romantic father, viewers will hear a love story even more cinematic than a movie.

Viewers will also hear the behind-the-scenes story of the lavish first-birthday party whose photographs once made headlines. To celebrate their son Charlie's first birthday, Park Yu-seon and Ralph Smith spent every last bit of their money preparing the party despite the ongoing war, thinking, "Today could be our last day." Their story of settling together in the United States after overcoming countless difficulties will also be revealed. Ralph's devotion, including sourcing Korean ingredients for his homesick wife and staying by her side while teaching her English every day, is expected to move viewers. The miraculous story of how he never forgot his wife's "first request" and found her family 40 years later will follow. For the first time on television, the final voice message Park Yu-seon left for her husband before her death will also be unveiled. The program will present the couple's fateful love story, which helped them survive the tragedy of war, along with the family's special stories from the years that followed.

Viewers will also hear the story of Soonmee Lisa Kwon, the 22nd-generation jongbu who presides over a 600-year-old head family of the Icheon Seo clan's Yanggyeonggong branch. Kwon recently attracted attention after appearing in a video by the girl group RESCENE. Contrary to the image of a demure daughter-in-law from a prestigious head family, she is a Harley rider who rides a motorcycle on her days off and is set to reveal the daily life of a "Teto-type jongbu" with unexpected charm. She will share her unusual love story, including why she decided to marry at a blind date despite her husband arriving two hours late—the reason was her future mother-in-law, not her husband—and the episode in which she won her husband's heart by having him ride in an all-terrain vehicle as she backed it up. She will also tell how she went from being a cooking novice to representing Gyeongsangbuk-do on "Korean Food War" after learning traditional head-family dishes from her mother-in-law.

The story of her husband, who always encouraged her and was known as the "Yang Gwan-sik of Gyeongju," will also be revealed. She will open up about the period after the husband who had promised they would travel and enjoy life together suddenly collapsed from cardiac arrest, leaving her to care for him as if he were a three-year-old child. Soonmee Lisa Kwon says, "Riding a bike was my breakthrough," and will share the couple's special daily life, in which she had her husband ride behind her on her motorcycle so they could share the weight of life together. Their conversations, ordinary yet all the more precious, are expected to add a warm emotional touch. The busy day-to-day life of the 600-year-old head family, made even more hectic ahead of Chuseok, will also be featured in the episode.

The program will also feature actor Shin Hyun-joon, who rose to become the "Prince of Peru" amid the hugely successful resurgence of the drama "Stairway to Heaven," which aired 23 years ago. After successfully completing a fan meeting in Peru, Shin flew back to Korea and appeared without even unpacking his luggage, still wearing the clothes he had worn in Peru and clutching a llama doll, sending Yoo Jae-suk into fits of laughter. Shin will candidly discuss what it felt like to enjoy another heyday as "Taehwa oppa" after gaining such intense popularity that he brought a Peruvian airport to a standstill, as well as behind-the-scenes stories from the fan meeting. In South America, he was surrounded by fans chanting "Taehwa oppa," but the sight of a quiet airport immediately after he arrived in Korea is expected to add humor to his return to reality. Viewers will also hear how Shin went from being a promising tennis player to pursuing an acting career. He will reveal how he made his debut as Hayashi in director Im Kwon-taek's "The General's Son," along with the touching story of how his father, who had opposed his acting career, quietly supported him by clipping each article about his son.

The fateful first meeting with his cellist wife, who is 12 years younger than him, will add a touch of romance. Shin Hyun-joon, who had gone out to eat buckwheat noodles with Kim Byung-man, happened to encounter a woman standing in the middle of an unfamiliar street with a cello case slung over her shoulder. He will recall the moment he instinctively felt it was fate, saying, "It felt as if I had known her for a long time." He will also share the story of his "world's first evangelism flirting" aimed at the woman he fell for at first sight, their long-distance relationship, and how they eventually married. The story of his father, who miraculously opened his eyes when he first met Shin's wife shortly before his death, will add further emotion. Viewers will also hear the shocking(?) story behind the naming of his first son, whose name, "Shin Chang-won," was chosen by his mother-in-law; Shin's special relationship with the late Kim Soo-mi; and how he has been focusing on his health since becoming a father of three. From the secret behind his unchanged "preservative-like looks" at 59 to the "What's in My Carrier" segment, viewers can meet Shin Hyun-joon and his still-quick wit on the program.

tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.