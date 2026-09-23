'81-year-old' Im Hyun-sik Spent 10 Million Won a Month... "I Need to Sort Out My Assets with My Children"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun, Reporter] Actor Im Hyun-sik revealed his concerns about managing his assets in retirement, saying that he once spent 10 million won a month maintaining the trees at his home.

On the 23rd, a video titled 'I Met Im Hyun-sik Again After a Long Time' was posted on Park Won-sook's YouTube channel.

Park Won-sook traveled to Songchu that day to visit Im Hyun-sik, who had recently undergone surgery. Relieved to see that Im Hyun-sik had made a significant recovery, Park Won-sook said, "I thought you were ill, but you seem to be doing all right after the surgery."

Im Hyun-sik responded with his characteristic wit, saying, "They even removed a polyp. They told me they washed out my colon."

Im Hyun-sik then opened up about his concerns over managing his assets in retirement. He said, "Like all older people, I realized that I really need to get serious about managing my money. I also need to sort things out with my children, and I think a process like that is necessary in its own way."

He added, "I need to get the financial matters in order. I used to think simply that I should spend everything I have while I am alive, but now I feel I need to sit down with my children and tell them, 'You manage it yourselves.' I will make that decision this time."

Im Hyun-sik also mentioned the burden of his expenses. He said, "There were times when I spent 10 million won in a single month because of the trees at my home. And it is not as if they generate any income at all."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.