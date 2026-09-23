Park Hae-il's Once-Plain Signature—Just His Name—Has Changed... "It Takes Longer Now"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Park Hae-il revealed that his signature, which was famous for simply spelling out all three syllables of his name, has changed.

On the 22nd, the YouTube channel TEO released a video titled "People Don't Really Believe Me When I Say Things Like This Because I Seem Like Someone Born in the 2000s...! | EP. 156 Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il | Salon Drip." Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il appeared as guests.

After filming ended, Jang Doyoun asked Yoo Hae-jin and Park Hae-il for their autographs. After seeing Park Hae-il's signature, which is famous for plainly spelling out his three-syllable name, Jang Doyoun asked, "Isn't your signature really famous?" and "When did you create this signature?"

Park Hae-il explained, "When I was performing, an audience member who had come to see me in a play for the first time asked me for an autograph, and I was so flustered. That's how it started—I used a ballpoint pen at the time."

After examining Park Hae-il's signature, Yoo Hae-jin noticed a subtle change, saying, "It's become a little softer than before." Park Hae-il also acknowledged the difference, saying, "The 'b' in Park is a little..." Jang Doyoun remarked, "You added some variation."

Yoo Hae-jin said, "The signature used to be really straightforward," while Jang Doyoun added, "You've developed some technique." Park Hae-il then replied, "It takes longer now," drawing laughs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.