'82-year-old' Baek Il-seob Gets Hair-Loss Procedure After Stem Cell Treatment: "I Hate Being Called an Old Man"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Baek Il-seob is taking steps to manage his health by undergoing stem cell and hair-loss prevention procedures.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel 'Kkoko Halbae Baek Il-seob' posted a video titled 'Baek Il-seob Undergoes Stem Cell Procedure During His Trip to Yanji, China—and Even Visits Baek Doo-san?'

That day, Baek Il-seob decided to undergo a stem cell procedure at the suggestion of a junior from his hometown and traveled to Yanji, China. He said, "Although I am getting older, I really hate being called an old man. So this time, I made time to take care of myself."

Dr. Kim Jeong-su said, "I thought he needed cell regeneration overall, so I proposed the procedure and am carrying it out," adding, "We should be able to see a much better appearance in about three months."

He went on to explain, "To administer stem cells and PRP to his lower back, we will first extract PRP from his blood. We will combine it with 20 million stem cells and inject the mixture into his lower back." He added, "Because there are many legal restrictions in South Korea, the options currently available are Germany, Japan, China and the United States."

After the stem cell procedure, Baek Il-seob also underwent a hair-loss prevention procedure. "My hair has thinned considerably overall," he said, opening up about his concerns regarding his hair.

After completing the procedures, Baek Il-seob said, "When will I get another opportunity like this? I feel like I came across it just as I was about to leave." He added, "I've heard a lot about stem cell treatment, but I now understand what the treatment is like."

Baek Il-seob later visited a 10 million pyeong wild ginseng field near Baek Doo-san, where he dug up and tasted 25-year-old wild ginseng. "I've been thoroughly spoiled with stem cell treatment and even wild ginseng. I'm leaving very satisfied," he said.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.