Taking Off His Shirt and Throwing Punches and Kicks in Hongdae... TikToker With 3.3 Million Followers Causes Another Disturbance After Subway Stunt

[Sportschosun Park Aram] A German TikToker who sparked controversy with loud dancing and music on the Seoul subway has once again become the center of attention after a video filmed on the streets of Hongdae.

On the 20th, a video filmed around Hongdae in Seoul was posted on the social media account of TikToker 'Streichbruder.'

In the video, he set up a large speaker in the middle of a busy street, turned up the music and began dancing. He then suddenly took off his shirt, moved his body aggressively and repeatedly threw punches into the air.

His behavior toward passersby was particularly problematic. He suddenly approached people walking by and made gestures as if throwing punches, or swung his legs as if kicking them. The video also showed some startled citizens moving away or creating distance from him.

Many people were passing through Hongdae at the time, but he continued his aggressive movements regardless of what was happening around him.

'Streichbruder' is an influencer with about 3.3 million followers on TikTok. He mainly produces videos in which he visits subway systems and public places in various countries, plays music through large speakers, dances and performs extreme stunts such as backflips.

Earlier this month, on the 5th, he posted several videos filmed on the Seoul subway in succession, sparking controversy in South Korea as well.

The videos showed him playing music through a large speaker and dancing inside crowded subway cars. Some videos also showed him carrying the speaker onto a platform after arriving at a station, where he danced and performed backflips.

Videos apparently filmed at various locations across Seoul, including Samgakji Station, Noksapyeong Station, Hyochang Park Station and Sinchon Station, were also released. Critics pointed out that he appeared to occupy the area around the train doors, obstructing passengers' movement, while the faces of citizens who appeared in the videos were shown without blurring.

Criticism has resumed after footage emerged of him apparently startling passersby on the streets of Hongdae. Online, people have questioned whether it is appropriate to turn behavior that could inconvenience or threaten others in public places into content.

The TikToker has also produced similar videos overseas. He previously drew controversy locally after footage showed him continuing a performance at Park Güell in Barcelona, Spain, despite being told to stop filming.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.