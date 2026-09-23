Amid Nana's "Lip Filler" Controversy, Ko So-young Explains Why She Turned Down a Historical Drama: "I Thought the Look Didn't Suit Me"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Amid controversy over singer and actress Nana's appearance in a historical drama, actress Ko So-young's remarks are drawing attention.

On the 22nd, Ko So-young's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled "What Happened When Ko So-young, Who Thought Hanbok Didn't Suit Her, Visited the Korean Folk Village."

Ko So-young arrived at the Korean Folk Village dressed in a striking black hanbok. "I came to the Korean Folk Village when I was young. I think it was when I was in middle or high school. But I heard it has changed a lot these days. Since a holiday is coming up, I came to see how it has changed," Ko So-young said.

Ko So-young, who has never filmed a historical drama, explained why she turned down such roles. "I received many offers when I was young, but I wasn't confident. I wondered whether a traditional bun hairstyle would suit me. I thought hanbok didn't suit me," she said.

Ko So-young's remarks have drawn attention amid the recent controversy over Nana's appearance in a historical drama. Nana recently faced criticism from some viewers, who said her modern features did not fit the period setting. Nana, who appeared in Netflix's "The Scandal," released on the 18th, was also criticized by some viewers who said her lip fillers interfered with their immersion in her performance. Some felt that her appearance was not natural enough for a historical drama.

In response, Nana shared her feelings about the controversy on a fan communication platform on the 22nd. "If my lips made people uncomfortable, then it was my fault. I think my personal choice was the wrong one for me as an actress," Nana said, humbly accepting the criticism. She continued, "I think it must hurt my fans who love me to see the harsh criticism directed at me. That makes me even more sorry. I will work hard so that we can hear more positive things together in the future."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.