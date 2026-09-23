Kim Soo-yong Reveals Stock Account, Showing 21.1 Billion Won in Purchases and 23.8 Billion Won in Sales—Shocking, Fund Manager Level

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Entertainer Kim Soo-yong surprised Kim Won-hoon by revealing his stock account.

A clip from the Netflix variety show "Ant Kim Won-hoon: The World of Stocks," recently released on the YouTube channel "Sijak Company," featured a video titled "Kim Won-hoon Amazed by Kim Soo-yong's Stock-Trading Screen."

In the video, Kim Won-hoon asked Kim Soo-yong, "Sunbaenim, are you good at stocks?"

Kim Soo-yong responded, "Do you want me to show you?" and displayed his account screen on his phone.

Referring to people who talk about how much money they have made in stocks, Kim Soo-yong said, "Those people need to open up their accounts completely."

As Kim Won-hoon watched, he remarked, "You seem like a professional." Kim Soo-yong then began showing his trading history dating back to 2020.

The stock account screen Kim Soo-yong revealed showed total purchases of approximately 21.1 billion won and total sales of approximately 23.9 billion won between July 1, 2020, and July 14, 2026.

After seeing this, Kim Won-hoon exclaimed, "This is no joke. You really are a stock expert."

He continued to express his amazement, saying, "You are so cool, sunbaenim," and, "Seriously, how do you do this?"

The 23.8 billion won mentioned in the clip refers to sales transactions dating back to 2020. It is a different figure from investment gains or the valuation of the stocks currently held.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.