Is That Really Jeon Do-yeon? A Dramatic Blonde Look in a Velvet Dress... An Untouchable Aura

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Jeon Do-yeon unveiled a striking pictorial that instantly captures attention, wearing a pristine white dress and sporting a rare blonde look.

A Dazed pictorial featuring actress Jeon Do-yeon in collaboration with Maison Margiela's Fall/Winter 2026 CO-ED collection has been released.

In the pictorial, Jeon Do-yeon interprets Maison Margiela's FW26 CO-ED collection in her own distinctive and profound way, creating an atmosphere that is both intense and elegant.

She brings the collection's distinctive silhouettes, sophisticated materials and rich textures to life with her signature charisma and commanding presence, expressing Maison Margiela's unique aesthetic.

In the pictorial, Jeon Do-yeon wears key pieces from the collection, including a velvet dress and a dress featuring Maison Margiela's iconic Bianchetto detail. Architectural silhouettes, experimental details and signature accessories such as the Link Bag come together to further highlight the collection's artistic and contemporary sensibility.

Jeon Do-yeon made a symbolic mark in Korean cinema history as the first Korean actress to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. She has earned worldwide acclaim, beyond Korea, for her generation-defining acting and unparalleled presence. Having built a distinctive filmography through constant challenges and a deeply personal body of work, she once again demonstrates an unmistakable presence in this pictorial. With her signature intensity and refined expressiveness, she completes the aesthetic of Maison Margiela's FW26 CO-ED collection.

Possible Love, director Lee Chang-dong's new film starring Jeon Do-yeon as the lead character, Mi-ok, has once again earned recognition for its artistic merit and her acting after winning the Silver Lion at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival. Possible Love will be released in South Korea on September 23 and become available on Netflix on November 6.

Maison Margiela's Fall/Winter 2026 CO-ED collection worn by Jeon Do-yeon is available at Maison Margiela boutiques nationwide and through the brand's official online store. The full pictorial can be viewed in the October issue of Dazed and on the official Dazed Korea website and social channels.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.