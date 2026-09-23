Song Hye-kyo Posts an Appetizing Kimchi Photo on Social Media... Turns Out to Be "Park Sol-mi's Kimchi"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actress Song Hye-kyo revealed kimchi made by her close friend and fellow actress Park Sol-mi, showcasing their enduring friendship.

On the 22nd, Song Hye-kyo uploaded a photo of kimchi arranged appetizingly on a plate to her social media. Alongside the photo, she left a brief message saying, "Our Park Sol-mi's kimchi," and directly tagged Park Sol-mi's account.

The photo showed a large serving of well-fermented napa cabbage kimchi. Although she shared the image without any special explanation, the fact that she personally introduced a product made by her longtime friend offered a glimpse into their close relationship.

Song Hye-kyo and Park Sol-mi became acquainted through past projects and have maintained their friendship for many years. They have also consistently expressed their affection for each other on social media. Recently, when Song Hye-kyo shared photos taken at an event, Park Sol-mi's affectionate comment drew attention.

In addition to acting, Park Sol-mi has expanded her activities into cooking and the food business. After showcasing her culinary skills on programs such as KBS 2TV's "Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant," she has introduced a range of home meal replacement products, including kimchi bearing her name, bulgogi, Korean beef hamburger steaks, and pork cutlets.

She has demonstrated a particular interest in the food business by sharing how she personally checks the ingredients and participates in the product development process. Last year, she was reportedly believed to have recorded approximately 4.5 billion won in sales through the related business.

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo is set to star in the Netflix series "Tantara" as her next project. Set in the Korean entertainment industry from the 1960s through the 1980s, the series features Song Hye-kyo as the protagonist, Minja.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.