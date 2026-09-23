Lee Hee-jun Makes a Bombshell Remark During a Photoshoot with His Wife, Lee Hye-jung: "Don't Smile Since It's Obvious You Had a Procedure"

[Sportschosun's Lee Woo-joo] Actor Lee Hee-jun revealed that his wife, Lee Hye-jung, had undergone a cosmetic procedure.

On the 23rd, a video titled "Is It Okay to Have a Marital Fight in the Middle of a Couple Photoshoot?" was posted on Lee Hye-jung's YouTube channel.

Lee Hye-jung appeared nervous ahead of Lee Hee-jun's first YouTube appearance. She complained, "The shoot isn't important right now. He says he hasn't even put on makeup. Did I?" She added, "He originally said he would appear when we reached 10,000 subscribers, but then he suddenly said he would appear once we reached 100,000." The couple was preparing for a joint photoshoot. Lee Hye-jung said, "This is our first couple photoshoot in about 10 years since our wedding photoshoot."

The production team gave Lee Hye-jung a mission for Lee Hee-jun's first appearance. She had to hear the words "You look pretty today" and give five high-fives. When the production team said, "If you complete the mission, we'll let you do one item of your choice," Lee Hye-jung became determined to succeed.

However, Lee Hee-jun did not make it easy for her. As Lee Hye-jung repeatedly attempted to complete the missions, he asked, "What answer do you want?" He then drew laughs by revealing, "It shows a little that you had a procedure. If you don't laugh too hard, it will be less noticeable." Lee Hye-jung complained, "Whenever I keep asking how I look, he tells me not to smile because I had a procedure. At this point, we should just make a video about the procedure." She eventually admitted, "It's only been 14 days since the procedure. It will be fine in a month."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.