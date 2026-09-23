Kim Chang-yeol Apologizes 30 Years After Telling Fan Waiting for an Autograph, "Move, f***!"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Chang-yeol of the group DJ DOC has personally apologized to an internet user who said the singer had sworn at him about 30 years ago.

On the 22nd, an internet user posted a story on social media about an encounter with Kim Chang-yeol during childhood, writing, "Have you ever been sworn at by a celebrity? I have."

The writer explained that he had gone to Gwangwang Night nightclub to see a DJ DOC performance and was able to wait outside the dressing room with help from a waiter he knew.

He claimed that when he approached Kim Chang-yeol for an autograph after the singer came offstage, Kim said, "Move, f***!"

He added, "After that, I switched my allegiance to the older members of REF."

As the post drew attention, internet users tagged Kim Chang-yeol directly and brought it to his attention. Kim eventually apologized in a comment, writing, "I'm sorry." He also posted a photo bearing his autograph, seemingly making up for the autograph the fan never received at the time.

Surprised by the unexpected reply, the writer said, "Is this really you? Wow, I can finally put 30 years of lingering resentment to rest."

He responded, "As of today, I'm a fan of Chang-yeol. Chang-yeol handled it like a man by giving me an autograph and apologizing."

The writer later shared Kim Chang-yeol's reply in a separate post, writing, "I posted the story about being sworn at by a celebrity 30 years ago, and that celebrity came over personally and apologized while giving me an autograph."

A memory that had remained a source of hurt from childhood reached an unexpected conclusion through Kim Chang-yeol's brief apology and autograph.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.