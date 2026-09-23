Park Jin-young's Religious Group Said to Have “a Theological Lineage”... Denomination to Examine Possible Heresy

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Singer Park Jin-young’s religious group Firstfruits is once again drawing attention from Christian circles after he personally explained its theological background and doctrines.

According to a report by NoCut News on the 22nd, the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Korea (Tonghap) is conducting a denominational study of Park Jin-young and Firstfruits.

Firstfruits is a religious group that began attracting attention as Park Jin-young led Bible lectures and gospel-related seminars. It has since expanded its activities and is reportedly operating by holding worship services and gatherings in various locations, including Seoul, Busan and Los Angeles.

Recently, Park once again drew attention by explaining in a YouTube video what theological influences Firstfruits had received.

In the video, Park said he was heavily influenced by Wesleyan Methodism regarding the faith that leads to eternal life. However, he explained that, on whether eternal life once obtained can be lost, he was influenced by fundamentalist independent Baptists in the Peter Ruckman tradition.

He also explained that their doctrine was not a direct adoption of the teachings of any particular denomination, but had been independently formed while drawing on various theological backgrounds.

The doctrines emphasized by Firstfruits include the belief that eternal life is obtained through faith and the view that distinguishes between the gospel as applied to Jews and Gentiles. Park also explained a doctrine holding that a person who has been born again cannot lose eternal life.

In particular, Park emphasized that they were not a group that simply followed the doctrines of a particular denomination and personally stated his position on Firstfruits’ theological identity. He described it as “a church with a surprisingly clear foundation and lineage,” explaining the theological background through which they had developed their current doctrines.

He also claimed that they had distinctive doctrinal characteristics separating them from established denominations. Park explained that Firstfruits had established its own doctrines through research and said that it was organizing the relevant material into a book.

This is not the first controversy surrounding Park Jin-young’s religious activities. Allegations of links to the Salvation Sect were also raised in the past, and Park at the time clarified that he was not connected to any particular religious organization.

The Christian community is currently continuing its review of Firstfruits’ doctrines and theological character. NoCut News reported that inquiries to experts on heresy about the nature of the group have also continued.

The General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Korea (Tonghap) has also continued related procedures since a petition was submitted at its regular assembly about three years ago asking it to examine whether Park Jin-young’s teachings were heretical. The review is reportedly ongoing after written questions and other steps.

The Presbyterian Church of Korea (Tonghap) plans to report the results of its ongoing study at its regular assembly in September next year. As Park continues to publicly explain his religious views and doctrines, attention is focused on what the denominational study will address.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.