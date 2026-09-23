Seo Do-jin to Become First Foreign Artist to Appear at Kyoto Music Concert with 35-Year History... Sharing Stage with Takarazuka Revue's Ririka

Actor and singer Seo Do-jin will become the first foreign artist to appear at ENISHI, a music concert that has been held in Kyoto, Japan, for 35 years.

Seo Do-jin will take the stage at the 35th edition of The Feast of Master Craftsmen ENISHI, which will be held at Shimogoryo Shrine in Kyoto, Japan, at 7 p.m. on October 2.

This year's concert, themed "A Bridge for Songs Resonating Across Kyoto," will highlight the significance of cultural exchange between South Korea and Japan.

He will share the stage with Ririka, a talented singer and former member of Takarazuka Revue who has won a TV Tokyo music competition program seven times and earned perfect scores twice.

Seo Do-jin plans to perform "This Is the Moment" and "Take Me as I Am," signature songs from the musical Jekyll and Hyde, as well as his original song "Even If the World Shakes," all in Japanese.

Seo Do-jin has performed on stage more than 2,000 times in musicals including Jekyll and Hyde, Elisabeth and Siddhartha. He also appeared in the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) drama Revolutionary Sisters.

He has recently expanded his activities as a singer by releasing a new song titled "It's Just One Shot."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.