Lee Ki-chan Sings “Cold” Right in Front of Yoo Jae-suk After His Return from a Cold—A Bittersweet Timing

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Singer Lee Ki-chan’s promotional campaign for his chart-reviving song “Cold” has moved beyond pharmacies and onto “You Quiz on the Block.” After remaking his signature song 24 years later and attracting attention by busking at actual pharmacies, Lee Ki-chan this time sang “Cold” in front of Yoo Jae-suk.

On the 23rd, “You Quiz on the Block” shared footage from a live recording on its official tvN social media account, along with the caption, “Pharmacy-specialist singer Lee Ki-chan sends you a message~ Everyone, take care not to catch a ‘Cold’ and have a wonderful Chuseok holiday.”

In the photos, Lee Ki-chan sits across from Yoo Jae-suk at a filming set with a traditional Korean house in the background. Wearing a gray suit, Lee picked up a microphone from his seat and sang passionately with his eyes closed, while Yoo watched his performance intently from beside him.

The production team’s introduction of Lee as a “pharmacy-specialist singer” added to the laughter. It was a witty reference to Lee’s recent pharmacy busking project, in which he visited actual pharmacies and continued performing to celebrate the release of “Cold 2026.”

On the 19th, Lee Ki-chan released “Cold 2026,” a newly produced version of his signature song “Cold,” which he originally released in 2002. While the original was widely loved for its poignant ballad sound, the new version features a fresh arrangement and Lee’s current vocals.

His promotional strategy for the new song was also unconventional. Lee recently announced his “pharmacy busking project” on social media, writing, “Is this really the right way to do it? Flu vaccinations have started! Please listen to ‘Cold’~~” In the video, Lee is seen singing “Cold” in the middle of a warehouse-style pharmacy stocked with various medicines. A “Cold 2026” poster was placed behind him, completing a scene that seemed to bring the song’s title to life.

Those who saw the video responded humorously, writing, “It’s a seasonal royalty earner,” “Is he singing it at a pharmacy because it’s called ‘Cold’?” and “Where’s the next pharmacy?” Others said it felt unfamiliar to see a singer who was once hugely popular performing in the middle of a pharmacy without a proper stage, and the unusual scene became a topic of conversation online.

Lee Ki-chan, who launched an unconventional promotional campaign by singing his signature song at pharmacies, has now been shown performing “Cold” once again in front of national MC Yoo Jae-suk. Attention is focused on what stories he will share on the show.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.