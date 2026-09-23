Kim Jong-kook Spent More Than KRW 300 Million of His Own Money for Turbo... Kim Jung-nam: "I Was Moved When He Said He Would Help His Hyung"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Turbo's Kim Jung-nam expressed his gratitude after revealing that Kim Jong-kook spent more than KRW 300 million of his own money to produce a music video.

On the 23rd, the YouTube channel 'Insaeng Mwo Itsyu' released a video titled '"Jong-kook, I'm Really Grateful": Why Turbo's Kim Jung-nam Is Still Moved by Kim Jong-kook.'

Regarding Kim Jong-kook's unparalleled high notes, Kim Jung-nam said, "His voice is naturally gifted, but he's not a genius type. He's someone who works hard." He continued, "Jong-kook never took great pride in being able to hit high notes or acted conceited about it. It was simply something natural to him."

Kim Jung-nam also revealed that Kim Jong-kook showed extraordinary passion for choreography during Turbo's activities, not just for singing. He recalled, "I choreographed all of 'Love Is...' at the time, but he said he had choreographed the opening section himself. So I asked him to show me, and he had practiced so much that his dancing already had clean lines."

He continued, "So I told him, 'Let's use your choreography. You should do the solo part, too.'" He praised him, saying, "I liked the choreography, but imagine how much he must have practiced. His attitude was admirable."

Kim Jung-nam expressed his gratitude, saying that Turbo's name was able to remain in the public's memory thanks to Kim Jong-kook's continued activities. He said, "Totoga was possible because Jong-kook was there," adding, "If Jong-kook hadn't worked hard and hadn't remained active in broadcasting, I doubt he would have appeared on a program like Two Yoo Project – Sugar Man."

He continued, "Watching Two Yoo Project – Sugar Man was heartbreaking. People who wanted to sing and stand on stage had to work regular company jobs after running into the realities of life, and you could feel how desperately they wanted to sing."

He added, "I believe we should reflect, but not regret. Thanks to Jong-kook's hard work in broadcasting, people remember the name Turbo and the fact that we worked together. I think I should work hard from now on as well, and I am content with my reality."

Kim Jung-nam described Kim Jong-kook as "a younger brother better than an older brother." He said, "If Jong-kook had become successful as a solo artist, ranked No. 1, and acted conceited, I would not have met him. But Jong-kook isn't like that. As soon as we met, he hugged me and said, 'I'll help you with whatever you want to do, hyung.'"

In particular, he revealed, "Even when he released an album after Totoga ended, Jong-kook covered all the expenses with his own money. More than KRW 300 million was spent on the music video alone. Jong-kook paid for everything himself, but people don't know that."

Kim Jung-nam stated, "I was truly moved. So I specifically told the company that I wanted Jong-kook to make all decisions regarding matters involving him. I said I would simply follow his lead."

He continued, "I work hard on things I do alone, but when it comes to Turbo-related work, especially anything I do with Jong-kook, one of the conditions of my contract is that they must do things exactly as Jong-kook wants." Through this, he revealed his deep trust and affection for Kim Jong-kook.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.