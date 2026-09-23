'Choi Hyun-seok's Daughter' Choi Yeon-soo Forgets Her First Wedding Anniversary with Kim Tae-hyun and Blames Herself: "Terrible Wife"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] Model Choi Yeon-soo blamed herself after forgetting her first wedding anniversary.

On the 23rd, Choi Yeon-soo posted a video with the caption "Terrible wife." The video showed how Choi Yeon-soo and Kim Tae-hyun spent their first wedding anniversary.

Choi Yeon-soo confessed, "Regardless of whether someone else remembers or takes care of it, I forgot my own wedding anniversary." She added, "That's why I came in for a meeting at the company. I didn't just schedule a meeting—I even scheduled a wisdom tooth extraction." She continued, "I wanted to get it over with in one go, so I had my upper and lower wisdom teeth removed at the same time. When I saw myself afterward, the swelling was no joke. I realized only later that it was our wedding anniversary, so I had planned to eat something delicious for dinner, but I don't think I'll be able to." She shared a photo of her face badly swollen from the extraction.

Kim Tae-hyun, however, had not forgotten their anniversary and had bought her a bouquet. Choi Yeon-soo apologized to him, saying, "Even then, you sneakily prepared it all by yourself. I'm going to bed because this unbearable pain has left me unable to do anything. I'll take care of it next year."

Meanwhile, model Choi Yeon-soo, the daughter of chef Choi Hyun-seok, married Kim Tae-hyun, the vocalist of the band DickPunks, last September despite their 12-year age gap. The couple had been discussing having a baby even before their marriage, and they welcomed a honeymoon baby, giving birth to a son last May.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.