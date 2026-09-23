"Beware of Accounts Impersonating Me," Kim Dae-myung Directly Warns Fans

[Sportschosun, Park Aram, Reporter] Actor Kim Dae-myung urged fans to be especially cautious after discovering social media accounts impersonating him.

On the 22nd, Kim Dae-myung personally warned fans through his social media account, saying he had been receiving reports about impersonation accounts.

He stated that the account he currently uses is his only social media account and that he does not operate any additional accounts. He urged fans to take precautions against potential harm from impersonators who might approach them.

Kim Dae-myung particularly emphasized that he would never personally message fans or ask them for money. He also cautioned that anyone sending specific links and urging fans to access them has nothing to do with him.

Kim Dae-myung asked fans to report and block any impersonation accounts they discover.

As cases continue to emerge in which scammers impersonate celebrities or other public figures, approach social media users, demand money, or encourage them to click external links, more stars have been directly warning their fans to stay vigilant.

Meanwhile, Kim Dae-myung recently appeared in KBS 2TV's Saturday-Sunday drama The Completion of Marriage. He is also set to appear in Disney+'s upcoming series A Man's Man, scheduled for release next year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶Full statement follows

I have been receiving reports that there are accounts impersonating me on social media.

The account you are currently viewing is the only social media account I operate, and I do not operate any other accounts.

I will not personally send direct messages or ask for money or for you to access links, so please be especially careful to avoid falling victim to impersonation accounts.

If you find an impersonation account, please report and block it.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.