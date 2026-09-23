Park Won-sook, after gifting her granddaughter a home and car in Yongsan... "I've even finished preparing to manage my estate after my death"

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Park Won-sook said she had made arrangements to manage her estate after her death.

On the 23rd, Park Won-sook's YouTube channel uploaded a video titled 'I Met Im Hyun-sik for the First Time in a While.'

When asked whether she had prepared for the management of her estate after her death, Park Won-sook replied, "I wrote everything down because I was worried it would be difficult later. Since so much had disappeared along the way, I kept it simple and clear."

She continued, "There are basic expenses you pay every month, aren't there? But sometimes there is monthly income, and sometimes there isn't. We assumed everything was fine because we were working, but one day I realized that the money that had been coming in every month was gone. Yet there are expenses that go out every month."

Park Won-sook appeared to be expressing the practical concern that her income had become irregular with age while her fixed expenses continued.

She currently runs a cafe in Namhae and explained, "When you have several things going on, including a cafe, there are expenses, such as labor costs, that have to be paid regularly every month."

Park Won-sook recently said that, rather than leave her assets behind after her death, she wanted to give them to her family while she was still alive. She especially moved viewers by confessing that she was lavishly giving her only granddaughter the things she had been unable to give her son, who died before her.

Appearing on Song Seung-hwan's YouTube channel on the 15th, Park Won-sook said she had paid not only her granddaughter's tuition and school fees but also provided her with an officetel in Yongsan and a car. She confessed, "It remains painful and a source of regret that I thought I shouldn't give my child too many material things in the name of raising my son."

She added, "As I meet my granddaughter, I am doing for her what I couldn't do for my son. My granddaughter did well in school and received a scholarship, but I still paid all her tuition and school fees. I also arranged an officetel for her in Yongsan and bought her a good car suitable for her age."

She went on to reveal her deep affection, saying, "Given my age, I don't know what may happen or when. My health was also very poor. If I give it to my granddaughter after I die, it's an inheritance, but if I give it to her while I'm alive, isn't it a gift? So I gave it to my granddaughter with a light heart."

In 2003, Park Won-sook endured the pain of losing her only son in a traffic accident. After her daughter-in-law remarried, she also lost contact with her granddaughter, who was then in elementary school. They reportedly reconnected and reunited in 2021.

An episode of KBS 2TV's 'Park Won-sook's Live Together,' which aired in 2024, also showed her meeting her granddaughter, who had become a college student. At the time, Park Won-sook said, "I'm so happy that we could meet again while Grandma can still do things for her. I had nothing to give my son, and he suddenly passed away, which I regretted. I'm making up for what I couldn't do for my son by doing everything I can for my granddaughter. I'm so grateful that I can do this for her."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.