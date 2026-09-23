Jeong Ye-in Tapped as New Chun Jang-mi in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call After Ha-young's Departure

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Jeong Ye-in, formerly of the group Lovelyz, will play the new Chun Jang-mi in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Ha-young, who played the role in Season 1, voluntarily withdrew from the subsequent seasons following controversy over her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities.

According to a MyDaily report on the 23rd, Jeong Ye-in will play Chun Jang-mi, a nurse on the trauma team, in Seasons 2 and 3 of the Netflix series The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

The production team reportedly chose Jeong Ye-in after holding auditions for several actors.

Chun Jang-mi is a character who works alongside Ju Ji-hoon's Baek Gang-hyeok and Choo Young-woo's Yang Jae-won on the trauma team. In Season 1, Ha-young played the character and introduced her to viewers.

Ha-young had been preparing to appear in the subsequent seasons, but she first informed the production team on the 1st that she wished to withdraw.

Netflix also stated that Ha-young would not appear in the sequels "out of respect for the actor's wishes."

Controversy arose after it became known that Ahn Sang-ho, Ha-young's great-grandfather whom she had introduced on a television program, had engaged in pro-Japanese activities during the Japanese colonial period.

Ha-young later apologized for her great-grandfather's actions as his descendant. As the controversy continued, she voluntarily withdrew from The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, prompting the production team to search for a new actor to play Chun Jang-mi.

Jeong Ye-in debuted as a member of Lovelyz in 2014 and has since pursued careers as both a singer and an actress. She will now join the new season of The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call, taking over the role of Chun Jang-mi from Ha-young.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.