Hwang Hye-young Heads to the United States After Mourning Her Parents-in-Law... Horrified by 46-Degree Heat: "I Must Be Crazy"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Former Two Two member Hwang Hye-young was startled by the scorching weather in the United States.

On the 22nd, a video titled "How to Play Golf and Survive in the 46-Degree Las Vegas Desert" was posted on Hwang Hye-young's YouTube channel.

Hwang Hye-young said, "It's my third day in LA, and I'm going to Las Vegas today. I heard the temperature in Las Vegas is 46 degrees right now. I have a golf schedule planned, and I'm quite worried, but I'll go with a positive attitude." She previously revealed that after holding her parents-in-law's funerals last year, she received special leave from her husband and traveled alone to LA for two weeks.

After driving from LA to Las Vegas, Hwang Hye-young was shocked by the heat while stopping to refuel. "I stopped to put gas in the car, but I couldn't get out. I stepped out for a moment, and I couldn't speak. I feel like I'm going to melt. Anyway, I'm heading there with excitement," she said.

The day after arriving in Las Vegas, Hwang Hye-young went golfing first thing in the morning. Dressed to protect herself from the sunlight, she headed to a golf course in the middle of the desert. However, Hwang Hye-young remarked, "For the record, it's 46 degrees today."

Although it is one of the world's 100 greatest golf courses, designed to preserve the natural terrain as much as possible, the course offered no escape from the heat. Hwang Hye-young exclaimed, "I feel like I'm going to die. I really must be crazy. To think I would play golf in this temperature. This is serious. Please, absolutely do not try this yourselves." However, she returned to play golf again several days later.

Hwang Hye-young later went to the beach. She happily said, "The weather is so nice. It's clear, and the breeze feels cool. I was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, but it felt chilly enough that I put on a long-sleeved layer. The weather is so nice."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.