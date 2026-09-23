Famous Singer Rick Dies in Brazilian Helicopter Crash at Age 59

Provided by the Santa Catarina Fire Department

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] A helicopter crashed in southern Brazil, killing all five people on board. One of the victims was reportedly a member of a locally renowned music duo.

On the 22nd, local time, Brazilian media outlets including Folha de S.Paulo reported that fire authorities had found the wreckage of the helicopter in a mountainous area near Urubici in Santa Catarina.

The helicopter had departed the previous day from Porto Belo, located on the northern coast of Santa Catarina. It lost contact while en route to São Joaquim, amid forecasts of severe weather, including storms, in the area.

All five people aboard the helicopter died in the crash. Among them was Rick Sollo, 59, a member of the renowned Brazilian music duo 'Rick & Renner.'

'Rick & Renner' is a sertanejo music duo with widespread popularity in Brazil. Sertanejo is a genre that developed in Brazil's rural regions and is known to resemble American country music.

Brazil's civil aviation authority said the helicopter was a Bell 430 manufactured in 2001. The aircraft was confirmed to have held a valid operating authorization at the time.

Police and relevant authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding the accident.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.