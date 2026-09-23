Jun Hyun-moo, Who Faced 'Impromptu Trip' Controversy, Runs into TREASURE by Chance in a Japanese Alleyway: "It Was Absolutely Not Arranged"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] TV personality Jun Hyun-moo happened to run into members of TREASURE while filming a travel program in Japan.

When Kang Mi-na asked, "Wasn't this arranged?" after the unexpected encounter, Lee Joon immediately replied, "It wasn't arranged."

Episode 24 of 'TREASURE WORLD MAP,' released on TREASURE's official YouTube channel on the 20th, showed So Junghwan, Yoshi and Choi Hyun-suk traveling in Kurashiki, Japan.

As the three members walked through an alleyway, they noticed a crowd gathered nearby. Choi Hyun-suk stopped and asked, "Isn't that senior Jun Hyun-moo?"

Jun Hyun-moo was filming Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s 'This Is Hyunmoo Road' there with Lee Joon and Kang Mi-na.

When the TREASURE members greeted him, Jun Hyun-moo expressed surprise, saying, "How did we end up meeting like this?" Kang Mi-na asked, "Wasn't this arranged?" but Lee Joon denied it.

The TREASURE members explained that they had come to Japan for their tour schedule and were filming their own content.

Jun Hyun-moo bought them croquettes and said goodbye, telling them, "Invite me when you do a challenge in Korea."

After they parted ways, Choi Hyun-suk expressed his amazement, saying, "To see a senior we had never even met at a broadcasting station in Kurashiki?"

Earlier, an episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone' featuring Jun Hyun-moo faced questions about its authenticity over the program's portrayal of the trip as spontaneous and the preparations made before filming.

The production team apologized, saying it had obtained the tourism board's cooperation in advance for filming on location. The encounter in Kurashiki was a separate scene; the released video showed the two crews coming across each other and reacting with surprise.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.