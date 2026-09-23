Four years after the 'school bullying controversy,' Kim Garam shows a completely different vibe from her idol days: "I'm so worried"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim Garam, formerly of the group LE SSERAFIM, has stepped in front of the camera again as she prepares to make a fresh start as an actress.

On the 23rd, her agency, Management Goo, released behind-the-scenes content from Kim Garam's profile photo shoot and a 'Five-Character Talk' video through its official channel.

At the shoot, Kim Garam showed off a range of looks in simple styling, pairing black and white tops with denim pants. Instead of flashy stage outfits, she showcased a natural atmosphere, drawing attention with her more mature appearance and composed expressions.

The accompanying 'Five-Character Talk' also captured Kim Garam's nervousness as she resumed entertainment activities in earnest after nearly four years.

Appearing in a hooded zip-up, Kim Garam answered the question, "How are you feeling today?" by saying, "Nervous, but good." When asked how she felt about the profile shoot, she candidly admitted, "I'm so worried."

She selected "sparkling eyes" as her most appealing feature. Asked about her recent interests, she answered, "Weight training and anime," and then said, "Please look kindly on me," while making a flower-cupping pose. The video also showed her bursting into laughter, seemingly embarrassed by her own answers.

The latest content has drawn even more attention because it shows, step by step, her preparations for a full-fledged career after she declared her shift to acting.

Kim Garam made her return to the entertainment industry official last June by signing an exclusive contract with the actor-focused agency Management Goo. At the time, the agency said it had closely followed her YouTube activities and highly valued her potential for growth as an actress and her diligent attitude.

The agency particularly explained that she had been preparing for her acting career by continuing training and research to improve her skills, while also investing time in studying English and Japanese and playing the guitar. Kim Garam has also previously shared her acting lessons and other aspects of the process on YouTube.

On the 10th, new profile photos of actress Kim Garam were unveiled for the first time. She pulled off contrasting concepts, from a pure and clear mood to a chic image, showing a different side from her days as a singer. The agency said that, starting with the profile release, Kim Garam would meet the public through various productions and content. She has reportedly also been considering roles in productions recently.

Kim Garam debuted as a member of LE SSERAFIM in May 2022, but was swept up in allegations of school violence shortly after her debut over claims related to her middle-school years. The controversy intensified after it became known that she had received a No. 5 measure from the School Violence Countermeasures Committee. After a suspension of activities, she terminated her exclusive contract with Source Music and left the group in July of that year.

At the time, in a statement released through an acquaintance, Kim Garam protested that she had been treated unfairly, claiming, "I have never once hit anyone or used violence against anyone." She also denied having been forcibly transferred, drinking or smoking, or engaging in group bullying.

After stepping away from entertainment activities, Kim Garam graduated from the Department of Theater and Film at School of Performing Arts Seoul (SOPA), then enrolled in the Department of Media Acting, College of Art and Design, Konkuk University, where she has been preparing for a career as an actress.

Having gone through an idol debut, controversy, and departure from the group, Kim Garam is now standing before the public again after nearly four years under a new name—as an actress. With her new profile photos and behind-the-scenes shoot footage being released one after another to kick-start her activities, attention is also focused on what her first acting project will be.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.