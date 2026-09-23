Shin Ji Has Become Even More Generous After Marriage... Shows Off Gifts Worth 1.2 Million Won for Staff Ahead of Chuseok

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Koyote's Shin Ji gave dancers who perform on stage with her Chuseok gifts worth around 300,000 won each ahead of the holiday, creating a heartwarming moment.

On the 22nd, Shin Ji shared posts uploaded by her dancers through her Instagram Story. The photos showed Shin Ji and four dancers backstage at an outdoor venue, smiling brightly as they held large burgundy-colored gift boxes.

The dancers expressed their gratitude with messages such as "Chuseok gifts from our sis! Love you," "Brother, I'll put them to good use and wear them well~~," and "Thank you, angel Shin Ji." Shin Ji also reshared the posts on her own Story, highlighting the close-knit teamwork she shares with her staff.

What particularly drew attention was the price of the gifts. The presents Shin Ji prepared were reportedly sets of body-care products, including a premium hotel bathrobe and body scrub.

The bathrobe has an official brand price of approximately 279,000 won. Adding the body scrub, which costs around 40,000 to 60,000 won, brings the value of each gift to approximately 320,000 to 340,000 won. For four dancers alone, the total easily exceeds 1.2 million won.

While the expensive gifts have also become a hot topic, fans continue to praise Shin Ji's thoughtful gesture of making sure none of the staff members who prepare performances with her for every holiday are left out. Online reactions included comments such as "As expected of a loyal leader," "It's wonderful that she looks after even her dancers," and "Shin Ji being Shin Ji."

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years younger than her, last May. Alongside her activities with Koyote, she has been sharing her newlywed life with fans through her YouTube channel 'Eotteoshinji.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.